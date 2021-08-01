A video of a young boy rapping to Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’ song has gone viral on social media and has many reacting to it

A talented young man has recently swept many off their feet with his great performance of Black Sherif’s song ‘Second Sermon’.

The video shared on Twitter by the page @dixondennis got many people talking about the dope performance displayed by the boy.

The video appeared to be a short skit with a classroom setting that featured the talented young boy singing, with his classmates hailing and backing him up.

Young Ghanaian boy rapping to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ wows many on Social Media Source:@blacksherif_, UGC

Many reactions were gathered on the post with over 2,000 retweets, 7300 likes, 434 quote tweets and more than 300 comments.

Some of the comments are listed below;

From @Ujeann_Luclear

Wow wow wow. He is an Actor. He is a Performer. Kiddie Na genius

@rnyantakyi002

It’s his attitude for me. He will have a good stagecraft

@Abrantepakiddy

He is a dancer tho

@Kwabena_stunner

The kiddies wey we dey born born oflate di3 Greek gods nkoaaa ooo... Eeeeeeiiiii

@geamzi

Eii I swear we ain’t giving birth to kids anymore. Eii gangsters paaaa. Legends coming back in full vim

@james04335750

Straight!!! Official talented kids winner

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has received a high-profile endorsement from celebrated broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

During his drive time show, Ekwando Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, Santana stated that Sherif's talent will see him take over the music industry on the African continent.

"If Patoranking is jumping to his song, then watch out, he's going to take over Africa soon. Watch out. All the big artists, you better start collaborating with Black Sherif now," asserted Santana.

