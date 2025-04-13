Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper, André Onana, has been left out of the squad to face Newcastle by manager Rúben Amorim

The 29-year-old, who joined the club from Inter Milan two years ago, was in goal during Thursday night’s 2-2 draw against Lyon

With Onana unavailable, the Red Devils will now have to turn to another goalkeeper from within the squad for today’s clash against the Magpies

The £47 million goalkeeper has been excluded following a series of high-profile errors, most recently in the Europa League tie against Lyon.

Bayindir set for Premier League debut

With Onana sidelined, Altay Bayindir is expected to start in goal, marking his Premier League debut.

The Turkish international will be handed the gloves in a crucial match as United seek to steady their form.

Onana’s position as first-choice goalkeeper has grown increasingly unstable. Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Lyon saw him culpable for both goals conceded, adding to a worrying trend.

Since the start of last season, the Cameroon international has made eight errors directly leading to goals — more than any other Premier League keeper during that time.

United preparing for summer exit

Manchester United are reportedly planning to part ways with Onana in the summer.

Sources at talkSPORT reveal that the club has intensified their interest in Parma’s Zion Suzuki, valued at around £40 million, as a potential long-term replacement.

Amorim offers public support despite drop

Despite dropping Onana from the squad, United boss Ruben Amorim was quick to defend his goalkeeper after the Lyon match.

He said:

"If you look at the season, I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and months. There's nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him... I'm really confident in Andre."

Off-Pitch troubles add to turmoil

Onana’s difficult run has extended beyond the pitch. In late March, his wife was the victim of a violent robbery, during which a Hermes bag and a Rolex watch were stolen.

The family has since required 24-hour protection due to ongoing safety concerns.

To further complicate matters, Onana was recently involved in a war of words with former teammate Nemanja Matic.

The current Lyon midfielder labeled Onana "one of the worst 'keepers in United's history." Onana responded by reminding Matic of his own lack of silverware at United, citing his FA Cup win.

However, his performance against Lyon only fueled criticism, as mistakes led directly to two goals.

