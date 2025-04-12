Thomas Partey capped off a sterling week with a goal for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Brentford

Fresh from delivering a midfield masterclass against Real Madrid, Partey notched his fourth goal of the 2024/25 campaign

It was the Ghanaian international's first goal for the Gunners since his strike against Manchester City in February

Thomas Partey rounded off a memorable week in style, finding the net for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Brentford.

Partey's strike against Brentford comes just days after orchestrating midfield dominance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Partey scored from inside the box to put Arsenal in the lead against Brentford. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Partey scores against Brentford

The 31-year-old, whose recent displays have sparked renewed calls for a contract extension, once again underlined his importance to Mikel Arteta’s setup with a goal.

Drafted into an unconventional right-back role for the Matchweek 32 encounter, Partey adapted with trademark intelligence and composure, contributing both defensively and offensively.

How Partey scored

After a tense opening phase where the Gunners struggled to find their rhythm and even got a goal rightly chopped off, it was the Ghanaian international who unlocked Brentford’s resistance.

Ghosting into an advanced position, he latched onto a precise pass from Declan Rice and unleashed a venomous strike beyond the goalkeeper, breaking the deadlock and energising the Emirates crowd.

Partey's goal not enough as Arsenal held to draw

The goal, his fourth of the campaign, per Transfermarkt, came at a crucial moment, especially as Arsenal had laboured in their attempts to break down a compact Bees defence.

It also marked his first goal since a February effort against Manchester City.

Thomas Partey has racked up four goals this season, his highest goal return since joining Arsenal. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Following his goal and a shift of high intensity, Arteta opted to withdraw the midfielder in the 69th minute, handing Dutch defender Jurriën Timber some valuable minutes.

The substitution not only served to manage Partey’s load but also hinted at the manager’s focus on preserving his legs ahead of the crucial second leg in Europe.

Unfortunately, his goal was not enough as the Bees equalised through Congolese forward Yoane Wissa five minutes after Partey's substitution, as noted by The Athletic.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

With Liverpool virtually sealing the league crown, the domestic title race may be out of Arsenal’s reach, and the focus shifts to the Champions League.

However, their emphatic 3-0 first-leg win over Real Madrid has put them on the brink of a semi-final berth. But they would have to navigate past Los Blancos in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, April 16.

If they can maintain discipline and avoid a collapse of major proportions, their passage to the last four looks well within reach.

Partey earns praise from EPL icon

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted the glowing praise Thomas Partey received from a Premier League legend following his dominant display against Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old midfield enforcer was in sensational form, anchoring Arsenal’s engine room as they thumped Los Blancos 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

