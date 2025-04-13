President John Dramani Mahama has launched the FEED Ghana Programme, fulfilling a major 2024 campaign promise

The initiative aims to modernise agriculture, reduce food inflation, create jobs, and cut Ghana’s $2 billion annual food import bill

Key components include poultry revitalisation, community gardens, grain projects, and nationwide farm service centres

Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, has fulfilled one of his 2024 campaign promises by launching the FEED Ghana Programme.

The FEED Ghana Programme is a flagship policy of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), aimed at modernising and expanding the country's agricultural sector.

Launched in Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the initiative is also designed to create jobs, reduce food inflation, and strengthen food security in the coming years.

The programme is further expected to reduce Ghana's annual food import bill, which is estimated at over $2 billion.

During the launch, President Mahama stated that the FEED Ghana Programme is targeted at various institutions, including senior high schools, encouraging them to venture into commercial farming.

"Feed Ghana is a development project, popularly referred to as Yeridua, to reduce imports from neighbouring countries. We'll invest in controlled environmental farming, including the use of greenhouse technologies and urban and peri-urban agriculture," the president reportedly said.

In a post on X, the Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, stated that the FEED Ghana initiative is "a strategic umbrella under which all agricultural projects and interventions will be executed."

"President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday fulfilled yet another of his 2024 campaign promises, launching the FEED Ghana Programme, a flagship initiative to modernise and expand agriculture, create jobs, reduce food inflation, and strengthen food security," he further stated.

Components of the FEED Ghana Programme

The FEED Ghana Programme is a comprehensive policy encompassing various agricultural projects and interventions.

Some of the key components include the Poultry Revitalisation Initiative, popularly referred to as Nkoko Nkitinkitin, backyard and community gardens, and the Grains and Legumes Development Project.

The components also include the establishment of Farm Service Centres in all districts, enabling farmers to access essential farm inputs, extension services, and other support.

Additionally, it involves the creation of agro-production enclaves equipped with critical infrastructure such as irrigation systems, access roads, and warehousing facilities.

Read the post below:

Ghanaians commend the FEED Ghana Programme

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions of Ghanaians to the launch of the FEED Ghana Programme.

@realAnalyza said:

"The man we voted for. Ghana is working again."

@akpenequame also said:

"Good policy. Similar to Operation Feed Yourself. We can say bye-bye to Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) that rather gave us the highest food inflation in the history of Ghana."

@obengdee29 commented:

"Fantastic. May Allah grant us the zeal to be successful in order to achieve zero hunger as enshrined in the SDGs."

Mahama signs bill to abolish taxes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (Repeal) Bill to scrap the unpopular tax.

The Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) was a 1% tax on all electronic transactions, with a daily free limit and certain exemptions.

Mahama has also assented to the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill.

