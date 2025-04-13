Sarah Adwoa Safo revealed her political opponents used her picture and footprints in rituals during her first parliamentary contest

She said each time her name was spiritually summoned, her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, appeared to shield her from harm

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP also clashed with NPP leadership after media interviews where she accused party members of corruption

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared a harrowing tale of spiritual attacks on her life allegedly orchestrated by political opponents during elections.

According to the former legislator and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, her opponents attempted to use her picture and footprints in a sacred ritual to harm her.

However, she said her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, spiritually shielded her from those attacks.

Speaking at a recent gathering, Adwoa Safo explained that whenever her political opponents took her footprints and picture to traditional priests to harm her spiritually, her father would appear to protect her.

"I remember when I first contested the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat. You're all aware that there's juju in our politics. They took my picture somewhere. They also came for my footprints. However, whenever my name was mentioned to summon my soul to harm me, my father would appear. My name was mentioned three times, but each time, my father would appear to foil the attack," she said.

"They persisted until they were told that the person in the picture was a man, not a woman. The juju man asked them if they knew who the footprints belonged to. He told them that the person’s name couldn’t be mentioned in the shrine," she further explained.

Adwoa Safo’s media outbursts

Adwoa Safo has recently been in the news for confronting her party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and accusing some members of corruption and mismanagement.

Her media engagements reportedly caused discomfort within the party, prompting the leadership to issue a directive banning aggrieved members from airing grievances in the media.

Despite this, Adwoa Safo defied the directive and scheduled another round of media interviews on GHOne TV and Kessben TV.

Following that, some NPP executives reportedly visited the residence of the former Dome-Kwabenya MP to stop her from participating in the scheduled interviews.

A few days later, the party’s disciplinary committee summoned her to appear before it on Monday, April 7, 2025, to respond to allegations of anti-party behaviour.

However, upon arriving at the party’s head office with her supporters, she was informed that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely.

Adwoa Safo enstooled as leader Kantanka family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Adwoa Safo took up major family responsibilities after the party lost the 2024 elections

The daughter of the renowned Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo was enstooled as the leader of the Kantanka family and church.

After she shared the news on social media, several netizens thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

