South Africans are serious about investing in property and that's the story of one local guy who finished building a stunning home

The social media account holder, @KeKatli, says he started building his mansion in 2019 and he is crying tears of joy

The young Mzansi guy is an inspiration to many of his social media followers, who are also asking him for the same building plans

A local man is celebrating after finally finishing his home. The social media account holder says it took time to finally realise his dream and he is grateful. The Twitter user known as @KeKatli is shedding tears of joy after building a stunning mansion.

South Africans took to the comments section to congratulate the young guy, who says he started building his mansion in 2019.

Some people are also asking for the same building plans and some wish God would bless them with all the necessary wisdom and resources to also build such homes. He wrote on Twitter:

“Took forever but mama we made it, it's finally done.”

Locals are happy for one Mzansi guy who finished building a really cool house. Image: @Kekatli/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@SheistooLoud said:

“Wow it's breathtaking, when your son is an architecture you really flex different.”

@Beuls_25 said:

“Please plug me with the decking company.”

@Nkabindeti said:

“I wish God to help me bless my wife with such a house.”

@Ms_Rmalahloane said:

“Define forever bru? Didn't you share a render of this baby not so long ago kapo was it already on site? Last year some time? Congratulations on this achievement!”

@KeKatli said:

“I started on it mid-2019. The contractor is 5 months late.”

@FusiSekonyela said:

“I’m 50 years planning to build myself a house like that, how much are we talking about here?”

@MfundoIvan8 said:

“So bafo this is your house?”

@landi_Sthe7 said:

“That is a huge house, very nice, if the story is true.”

@RoyaltyGomo said:

“Congratulations bro.”

@JoeMakgapeetsa said:

“Woooooow, what a beautiful home, ke kgopela go savour these pics.”

@YangoYango3 said:

“What an exceptional achievement, take a bow. This is what we expect from people that will take over from us - single-minded pursuit of such a wonderful dream - well done.”

Yoh: Stunning Limpopo mansion built in a local village has Mzansi impressed

Another related story, YEN News reported that a picturesque Limpopo residence has certainly dazzled Mzansi. Snaps of the sweet pad have gone viral on social media and were shared by Twitter user @kulanicool.

The stunning mansion is reportedly located in Makumeke Village, Limpopo. It features a glamourous front driveway with captivating exterior windows. The big home is definitely a rarity in the small villages of Limpopo.

Pictures of the perfect home have sparked an interesting conversation on social media. While some users commented that such a fancy home would be far too expensive in places like Johannesburg, others commended the builder for choosing to invest in hometown property.

