South Africa beat Ghana at the FNB Stadium to go top of Group G in the World Cup qualifiers

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 82nd minute goal was enough as the Bafana Bafana secure all three points

South Africa go top of Group C with the win against Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Monday night to surrender their lead at the top of Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's netted the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute after an improved second half performance from the hots.

The host earlier had a goal ruled out for offside after Percy Tau looked to be in position before finishing off a cross in the 3th minute.

2022 World Cup qualifiers: South Africa score late to beat Ghana at the FNB Stadium. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Soccer_Laduma

Source: Twitter

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori was given a respite in the second half after letting a ball through his legs but the Bafana Bafana failed to capitalize after a striker misdirected the ball.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Stars started the game well and had an early chance when defender Fafawu Mohammed sent striker Joel Fameyeh through, only for him to be clipped by De Reuck. The South Africa defender was then booked.

However, the game swung immediately with the hosts dominating possession, but it was until the 32nd minute when Percy Tau though he had broken the deadlock only for him to be ruled offside.

Five minutes later a freekick by the South African's saw Richard Ofori, fumble but the rebound went way off.

Ghana were lucky to head into the break with the result goalless.

After the break, the South Africans took charge again and should have taken the lead after Richard Ofori spilled a lose ball.

Richard Ofori got injured later on and had to be replaced by Ati Zigi.

But the pressure from South Africa was irresistible and with eight minutes left Bongokuhle Hlongwane broke the deadlock.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's first choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has disclosed how important the game against South Africa is to him and his teammates as they chase a World Cup ticket.

Ofori, who plies his trade in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, will be facing most of his teammates in the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

In a pre-match conference, monitored by YEN.com.gh, the goalkeeper admitted the team's desire to return to the global stage after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Source: Yen