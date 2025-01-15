Timileyin Ajayi, a Nigerian gospel singer and a cryptocurrency trader, has been apprehended by the police for allegedly beheading his reported girlfriend, a crime he has since confessed to

The news sent social media into mourning as Timileyin Ajayi was caught with the severed head of Salome Adaidu, a beautiful 24-year-old lady

In a new interview by Channels TV after the incident, Timileyin Ajayi admitted that he was guilty of the crime and confessed that he had indeed killed Salome

Nigerian gospel singer and cryptocurrency trader Timileyin Ajayi has been arrested for the alleged gruesome murder of his reported girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, aged 24. Police apprehended Ajayi on Sunday, January 12, 2025, ostensibly carrying Salome’s severed head in a bag.

Timileyin Ajayi apprehended for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Photo source: Channels TV

Source: Twitter

Ajayi was stopped by bystanders who noticed his suspicious behaviour. The police later intervened and took him into custody. According to reports, further investigations led to the discovery of other dismembered parts of Salome’s body in Ajayi’s home.

In an interview with Channels TV, Ajayi confessed to the murder, claiming that Salome’s alleged infidelity pushed him into a fit of rage. He admitted to the crime without showing remorse and stated that he was prepared to face the consequences, describing prison as a small price to pay.

The reported murder has caused outrage on social media, with many Nigerians and Ghanaians expressing disbelief and sadness. On X (formerly Twitter), people have condemned the brutal nature of the crime and demanded justice for Salome.

Salome’s younger sister, Patience Adaidu, confirmed that Ajayi confessed to the crime when she confronted him after his arrest. She has called on the Nigerian police to ensure justice was served.

Police spokesperson Ramhan Nansel said officers acted quickly to rescue Ajayi from a mob at the scene. He also confirmed that the suspect was found with a fresh human head at the time of his arrest.

Timileyin Ajayi causes outrage

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emmexlonely wrote:

"Ahh! God don pun!sh this guy o, he’s still saying if he doesn’t want people to catch him they won’t. What an audacity😏."

LadyGrasha said:

"This is a very scary thing to watch. He has no regrets for killing another human being. The most scary part of this is that there are many people like him out there."

charles_maney commented:

"Do you have any regrets? I don’t have any regrets’… man e sure me say if na me be the judge… his days are numbered!"

brahim_akkey said:

"God will punish you , look at the stupid reason you had for taking someone’s life , it no go better for you."

iamveektoria_ commented:

"Trying to paint her a chest to get the likes of him to support him and ofc over the years, it has worked. For every case of Femicide, women are blamed and their de@ths are justified."

Church secretary accused of stealing

A church secretary has also found himself in the grip of the law after he was allegedly caught stealing church funds.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man allegedly stole a staggering GH¢300,000 from the church.

The case is pending further investigation as the police look deeper into the matter.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh