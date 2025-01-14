Winger for Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy, Joseph Paintsil, has announced an upcoming song with Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei and Nigerian singer Oxlade

The talented Ghanaian footballer made the announcement on his social media pages as he expressed excitement at the release of the new song

Some social media users were unhappy about the song as they advised Joseph Paintsiul to focus on his football career, while others also loved the collaboration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian professional footballer Joseph Paintsil has announced a new music project with Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei, by dropping photos on social media.

Joseph Paintsil announces a new music project with Bisa Kdei. Image Credit: @joe_paintsil and @bisakdei

Source: Instagram

Joseph Paintsil and Bisa Kdei's new song

Joseph took to his X account to share behind-the-scenes footage of a music video featuring himself and Bisa Kdei that will be released in a year.

In the caption of the post on his X account, the winger for Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy noted that he and the Mansa crooner were working on a music project.

He noted that it was something special he was preparing as he used the cooking emoji in his short message.

"Cooking🍲something special with the big man."

Bisa Kdei also posted a similar message on his Instagram page, noting that he was indeed working on a music project with the talented footballer.

One twist in Bisa Kdei's caption was that he mentioned not only himself and Joseph Paintsil but also Nigerian singer Oxlade was being featured.

"K D E I X. J O E P A I N T S I L X O X L A D E."

Reactions to Bisa Kdei and Joseph Paintsil's project

While many people were excited about the upcoming music project of Bisa Kdei and Joseph Paintsil, others were not happy.

The unhappy fans encouraged the Black Stars winger to prioritise his football career and not to deviate from it.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the upcoming project of Bisa Kdei and Joe Paintsil:

@JuniorGrid said:

"Bisa Kdei too he bi some artists bi wey people no sheda de regard am but he dey force waaa. He get song plus Memphis Depay and now Paintsil. 👏"

@doskie1_ said:

"chaman be musician plus footballer, double talent 👋❤️."

@manieebrooks said:

"Wo deɛ ɛnwhɛ so mmɔ wo ball."

@AyomahMubarak said:

"Masa focus on football."

Bisa Kdei explains why he had a private wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, explained why he decided to keep his marriage a secret from the public, after photos from his plush wedding ceremony went viral.

The Odo Carpenter crooner, in an interview, explained that he held a secret wedding to protect his wife from social media critics and trolls.

In the same interview, Bisa Kdei said that he did not want his marriage to become an open discussion among netizens on social media, adding that it could be a contributing factor to the fall of his marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh