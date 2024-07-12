Jasmine Paolini is on the brink of an unprecedented milestone in tennis ahead of the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2024

The 28-year-old defeated Donna Vekic to make back-to-back Grand Slam finals after reaching the French Open final earlier this year

Meanwhile, her nationality has intrigued tennis fans, particularly those on social media after it emerged she has Ghanaian roots

Italian tennis star of Ghanaian descent, Jasmine Paolini, edged out Donna Vekic in a thrilling semi-final to reach the 2024 Wimbledon women's singles final.

In one of the tournament's most captivating matches, Paolini missed two match points and was 8-7 behind in the 10-point tie-break before clawing her way back to secure an incredible victory.

The win on Thursday, July 11, helped the 28-year-old write her name in the sands of time.

Jasmine Paolini makes history at Wimbledon

With her victory over Vekic, Jasmine became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final and, by extension, the first Ghanaian to achieve such a milestone.

The match lasted two hours and 51 minutes, making it the longest women's singles semi-final in Wimbledon history.

According to the BBC, the Italian triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

Who is Jasmine Paolini?

Currently ranked No. 7 in the world, Jasmine Paolini is one of the emerging names in women's tennis, having reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

Born in Tuscany, Italy, the French Open runner-up was introduced to tennis by her father, Ugo, and uncle at the age of five.

The 28-year-old has gained significant popularity due to her enthusiasm, bubbly personality, and incredible shot-making skills.

As noted by Sky Sports, she is now just one win away from lifting her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Is Jasmine Paolini Ghanaian?

While she is not Ghanaian by nationality, Jasmine has roots in the West African country.

Her father, Ugo, is Italian, and her mother, Jacqueline, is of Polish and Ghanaian descent.

Paolini's Ghanaian heritage comes from her maternal grandfather, who lives in Copenhagen but hails from Ghana.

What's next for Paolini?

Paolini will face Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova in the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 13.

The 28-year-old could make further history if she beats Barbora in the final to clinch the Venus Rosewater Dish.

