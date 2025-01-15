A video of a young lady flaunting her hostel room as a first-year student at KNUST has gone viral

The young lady asked netizens to rate the room, adding that she paid GH¢10,000 to rent it for one year

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's hostel room

A Ghanaian lady's way of announcing that she gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has turned heads on social media.

This comes after she posted a video of the lavish hostel room she rented and asked netizens to rate it.

A first year student at KNUST student has flaunted her hostel which costs GH¢10k. Photo credit: @efyabeauty62/TikTok

The video first showed the beautifully decorated spacious room with light grey tiles.

The hostel room had a student-sized metal-frame bed, a wardrobe, and a table and chair for learning.

The video then showed the toilet and bath area, after which it panned to the kitchenette, complete with its small countertop and essential appliances.

The room had been nicely decorated, indicating that the young lady had moved in and was getting used to life as a first-year student at KNUST.

The lady then disclosed to a social media user the cost of renting the hostel room was GH¢10,000.

At the time of writing this report, the video, which raked in over 22,000 likes and 900 comments, was captioned:

"Rate my hostel room as a first year student at KNUST."

Peeps react to KNUST's hostel fees

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the young lady on gaining admission to KNUST. Others were astonished at the amount she paid for the hostel room.

Yaw Dwarkwaa remarked:

"It is not fair, 10k paa."

Ka Wodeɛ commented:

"After all this she'll be graduating with pass. Me wey I dey KNUST but walk from Amakom to campus everyday. God help me."

huzaifmohammeda44 reacted:

"Girl am proud of your parents for giving you such a beautiful treatment and this is a motivation for me to work hard, Please make them proud kk."

kojo_tagor indicated:

"The bed is giving hospital vibes but your place is okay. If there is an AC I think there should be a tv too."

𝓒𝓗𝓔𝓡𝓡𝓨 𝓜𝓞𝓞𝓡𝓔 said:

"I will come nd visit u wai cuz we aa in di same hostel."

Madjoa5050 reacted:

"Let us rate the CGPA when the semester ends too hun."

Gentleman added:

"Please am also a fresher can u help me get a hostel."

Splendid added:

"Where from all these hate comments.... I see nothing wrong with the room.... Go higher girl.... After all she wont be staying there for the rest of her life.."

Mr Gyimah added:

"I will come and visit you, abi free food dey."

slimmacho7 indicated:

"Ok, let's leave this for the dbees.... We used to perch with friends and managed to come out with 2nd class upper in logistics and supply chain management. But here we're."

