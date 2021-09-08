Amazon recruiter Jessica Wendorf recently lost her husband to brain cancer

Even at her time of grieving, Jessica is full of gratitude to her employer and colleagues who came through during her darkest hours

According to her, being given time off work to concentrate on her husband may not have saved his life but it was a gesture that moved her

Jessica Wendorf, a Client Lead Recruiter at Amazon has penned a heartwarming message to her manager and workmates who stepped up at her lowest point.

Jessica revealed that her husband succumbed to Glioblastoma, a rare but deadly brain cancer. Photos: Jessica Wendorf.

She revealed that her silence has been due to the fact that she was out on a leave of absence to care for her terminally ill husband and took time after to grieve as well as manage end-of-life tasks.

Grateful for colleagues

In a post on Instagram, Jessica said that her husband passed away on August 5 after a five-month-long battle with Glioblastoma, a rare but fatal brain cancer.

It is at this point that she explained she was sharing the story as her show of gratitude to her team who came in during her darkest times.

"As soon as I notified my manager of the news, she had me close out final tasks and began to figure out who was taking over for me within two days," she said.

Jessica underpinned that as much as she was willing to finish the week out, her boss insisted that she leaves right away.

The move left her awed, painfully though, her husband only made it for two more days after she went on leave.

Colleagues stepped in

As Jessica grieved, she posited that her teammates took care of her responsibilities without hesitation.

That included ensuring her business partners were taken care of and that she didn’t need to worry about work.

"I consider myself lucky in this situation. Lucky enough to have been able to give my late husband my undivided attention and be fully present as things took a turn for the worst," she continued.

By so doing, Jessica says she was able to have time off work fully to grieve a part of her that had been taken away by death.

Life's lessons

After everything is said and done, the experience has taught the widow that life is short.

She asserted that more often than not, we often take it for granted or forget how incredible life can be while we’re stuck in peak seasons or trying to finish projects for our employers.

"Take time off to really appreciate what you have. It could all be gone in an instant," she postulated.

In her closing remarks, Jessica admitted that she is in pain after losing the man she loved but was grateful for the five and a half years they spent together.

