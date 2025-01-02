Nora Hauptle: GFA in Search of New Coach as Black Queens Trainer’s Contract Expires
- The Ghana Football Association have reportedly begun the search for a new coach following the departure of Nora Hauptle
- Nora's contract with the Black Queens officially expired on December 31, 2024, and talks of a potential renewal did not go as planned
- Meanwhile, the Swiss tactician could be appointed as head coach of the Zambian national women's team in the coming weeks
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on the lookout for a new head coach for the Black Queens following the expiration of Nora Hauptle's contract on December 31, 2024.
Hauptle, who joined the national team setup in 2023, initially as a technical adviser, has left her position after a period marked by both progress and challenges.
Nora Hauptle's performance as Black Queens coach
Under Hauptle's guidance, the Black Queens secured qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time since 2018.
This accomplishment signalled a turning point for Ghana women's football, showcasing significant improvement in team cohesion and performance.
The Swiss tactician also led the team to an impressive run in the Women’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers, narrowly missing out to Zambia, her soon-to-be new employers.
Nora Hauptle's departure as Black Queens coach
Hauptle’s exit stems from unsuccessful contract renewal talks with the GFA.
Reports from Joy Sports indicate that the association offered her a $6,000 monthly salary and a $5,000 bonus ahead of the upcoming WAFCON in Morocco.
However, she sought a $12,000 monthly remuneration, which the GFA reportedly declined to meet.
Although there were expectations of further negotiations, these discussions failed to materialise, leaving both parties at an impasse.
Why Hauptle left as Black Queens job?
Hauptle’s frustrations with the Black Queens' preparation for major tournaments were evident.
The team’s readiness for the 2024 WAFCON was hindered by limited activity, with no friendly matches played during the last two international windows.
According to Citi Sports, proposed games against Senegal and Tunisia were cancelled due to budgetary constraints, as the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports failed to approve the necessary funding.
GFA begins search for Hauptle's replacement
With the continental competition drawing near, the GFA faces mounting pressure to appoint a capable replacement.
The new coach will need to swiftly adapt and prepare the team for Group C’s challenges, where Ghana will face reigning champions South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali.
The task demands an individual with tactical acumen and the ability to galvanise the squad.
As the GFA works to secure a successor, Hauptle's departure leaves a legacy of progress but underscores the challenges facing women’s football in Ghana.
The next coach will inherit a team with potential but will need to address structural and preparatory shortcomings to compete effectively on the continental stage.
Is Nora Hauptle joining Zambia?
Hauptle is set to continue her coaching journey with Zambia, having reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $7,000 per month.
JoySports reports that her appointment was approved by the Zambia FA’s Executive Committee on December 21, with her contract awaiting finalisation.
Nora Hauptle shares cryptic message amid exit talks
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle's cryptic message regarding Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming WAFCON.
Amid reports of dissatisfaction over inadequate support for the team, Hauptle’s remarks have fuelled speculation about her potential departure.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.