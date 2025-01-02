The Ghana Football Association have reportedly begun the search for a new coach following the departure of Nora Hauptle

Nora's contract with the Black Queens officially expired on December 31, 2024, and talks of a potential renewal did not go as planned

Meanwhile, the Swiss tactician could be appointed as head coach of the Zambian national women's team in the coming weeks

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is on the lookout for a new head coach for the Black Queens following the expiration of Nora Hauptle's contract on December 31, 2024.

Hauptle, who joined the national team setup in 2023, initially as a technical adviser, has left her position after a period marked by both progress and challenges.

The GFA are reportedly in the market looking for a suitable replacement for Nora Hauptle. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Nora Hauptle's performance as Black Queens coach

Under Hauptle's guidance, the Black Queens secured qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time since 2018.

This accomplishment signalled a turning point for Ghana women's football, showcasing significant improvement in team cohesion and performance.

The Swiss tactician also led the team to an impressive run in the Women’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers, narrowly missing out to Zambia, her soon-to-be new employers.

Nora Hauptle's departure as Black Queens coach

Hauptle’s exit stems from unsuccessful contract renewal talks with the GFA.

Reports from Joy Sports indicate that the association offered her a $6,000 monthly salary and a $5,000 bonus ahead of the upcoming WAFCON in Morocco.

However, she sought a $12,000 monthly remuneration, which the GFA reportedly declined to meet.

Although there were expectations of further negotiations, these discussions failed to materialise, leaving both parties at an impasse.

Why Hauptle left as Black Queens job?

Hauptle’s frustrations with the Black Queens' preparation for major tournaments were evident.

The team’s readiness for the 2024 WAFCON was hindered by limited activity, with no friendly matches played during the last two international windows.

According to Citi Sports, proposed games against Senegal and Tunisia were cancelled due to budgetary constraints, as the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports failed to approve the necessary funding.

GFA begins search for Hauptle's replacement

With the continental competition drawing near, the GFA faces mounting pressure to appoint a capable replacement.

The new coach will need to swiftly adapt and prepare the team for Group C’s challenges, where Ghana will face reigning champions South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali.

The task demands an individual with tactical acumen and the ability to galvanise the squad.

As the GFA works to secure a successor, Hauptle's departure leaves a legacy of progress but underscores the challenges facing women’s football in Ghana.

The next coach will inherit a team with potential but will need to address structural and preparatory shortcomings to compete effectively on the continental stage.

Is Nora Hauptle joining Zambia?

Hauptle is set to continue her coaching journey with Zambia, having reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $7,000 per month.

Nora Hauptle is expected to be named as head coach of the Zambian women's national team after his contract with the Black Queens expired. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

JoySports reports that her appointment was approved by the Zambia FA’s Executive Committee on December 21, with her contract awaiting finalisation.

Nora Hauptle shares cryptic message amid exit talks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle's cryptic message regarding Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming WAFCON.

Amid reports of dissatisfaction over inadequate support for the team, Hauptle’s remarks have fuelled speculation about her potential departure.

