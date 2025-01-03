Shatta Wale, in a video, explained why he failed to speak patois during his conversations with Jamaicans at Vybz Kartel's concert

The dancehall musician noted that some Jamaicans commended him for being genuine and speaking English instead of patois

Shatta Wale added that he preferred being himself and not living a fake public lifestyle during his public encounters with people

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has addressed the criticism he received from Ghanaians for his inability to speak the Jamaican patois language.

Shatta Wale explains why he failed to speak patois during conversations with Jamaican musicians. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The SM boss recently visited Jamaica as a guest performer at dancehall icon Vybz Kartel's first public event in over a decade, The Freedom Street concert.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker performed alongside other international dancehall heavyweights in front of over 30k fans at the Jamaica National Stadium in what was considered a historic moment.

Despite the event's success, Shatta Wale received backlash from numerous fans because he struggled to speak patois during his conversations with prominent Jamaican artists, including Popcaan.

Some fans urged the Shaxi Ghana CEO to learn from his rival Stonebwoy's interactions with his Jamaican counterparts as they compared the two musicians.

Shatta Wale explains failure to speak patois

In a TikTok live session with musician Papi of 5Five music group fame and fans, Shatta Wale shared that he received a positive reception from Jamaicans during his trip to their country for the Freedom Street concert.

The dancehall musician noted that some Jamaicans commended him for being genuine and speaking English and Jamaican slang instead of patois.

Shatta Wale explained that he preferred being himself and not living a fake public lifestyle for his numerous fans.

"Let me tell you one thing the Jamaicans really loved about me. Anywhere I went, I was speaking my English with a little bit of my Jamaican slang that I knew, and one guy called me and told me he liked the way I was myself. I always have to be myself. I don't like to fake and let people feel I am trying to lie."

He noted that he is already recognised for performing pure dancehall songs like Jamaicans and that he needed to feel free and express himself during his encounters with some of the country's top artistes.

Shatta Wale added that, unlike his colleagues, he had no intention of impressing individuals he publicly encountered.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bino Lee commented:

"Awwww, SM is still saying Stone is his brother 😂."

Elikplim said:

"If Stone’s own isn’t patois then Shatta can’t even speak patois sef 😂😂😂😂😭."

Gbevuboy commented:

"How he go fit speak a language he doesn't understand."

ASK FOR KENS PROPERTY MNT commented:

"Who is more hypocritical than this? I learnt German in school so I speak German but not as seriously as the Germans, yet they do understand when I speak."

Blakk 2.0 said:

"That is the real pretentious attitude. The thing is, you know you can’t speak patois, so when in Jamaica, you gotta speak English."

Shatta Wale shows proof of car ownership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's allegations and doubts about his Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The dancehall musician waved the car keys as proof of his owning the luxurious vehicle and shared details about its shipment to Ghana.

Shatta Wale also recounted how he accumulated several GH₵5 notes in his home and used them to acquire the expensive vehicle.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh