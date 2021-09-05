Angelina Jolie has opened up about her rocky marriage with Brad Pitt and why she felt scared for her life and that of her family

The actress said it took a lot for her to leave, but she knew it was the only way to keep her family safe

The mother of six was also not pleased with Pitt's decision to work with Harvey Weinstein even after warning him

Actress Angelina Jolie has opened up about her marriage to fellow thespian Brad Pitt and why she had to call it quits.

Angelina Jolie said she felt she had to leave her ex-husband. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the actress spoke candidly about why she feared for her children and family's safety during her marriage to Brad.

Angelina was promoting her new book, Know Your Rights, and noted she is still in her legal situation with her past marriage.

The thespain said she was scared for her whole family during her marriage, and it took a lot for her to be in a position she felt separating from her baby's father was the best solution.

The mother of six said the divorce had been traumatic and alluded that problems in their marriage had gone on for over the last decade, but she could not disclose the details.

She noted no matter the number of people who know the truth about her and the situation she has been through, she got to have her peace.

Pitt is alleged to have had a physical altrecation with firstborn son Maddox in the past, and that is said to be one of the reasons that led to Angelina filing for divorce.

The couple shares six children between ages 20 to 13 and are currently in an ongoing custody battle. Maddox is not included in it as he's no longer a minor.

Pitt's relationship with Harvey Weinstein

Another issue Angelina had in her marriage was Pitt's willingness to work with sexual offender Harvey Weinstein who she disclosed abused her.

After starring in one of the producer's movies Playing By Heart, at only 21, the actress noted she stayed away from Harvey and warned people about him.

She was very hurt after Pitt asked Harvey to produce the movie Killing Them Softly, which the producer's company later distributed.

Angelina Jolie speaks on career

Recently, Angelina, who starred in the movie Maleficent, revealed that the family drama had denied her time and concentration, making it difficult to commit to her directing aspiration.

That made her stick to acting as she tries to balance her Hollywood career and family.

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that has not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

According to her, the situation means that she needs to do shorter and less involving jobs to create more time for her children.

