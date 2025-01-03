Shatta Wale, in a video, responded to Stonebwoy's recent controversial remarks about his new Rolls Royce and wealth

The SM boss flaunted his car key to prove to his rival and his critics that he had indeed acquired the luxurious vehicle

Shatta Wale claimed he had filled his nine-bedroom mansion with GH₵5 notes and saved to buy his Rolls Royce Cullinan

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has finally responded to his rival and colleague Stonebwoy's controversial remarks about him.

In a recent interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Stonebwoy took several verbal jabs at the SM boss and made allegations about him.

The BHIM Nation leader accused Shatta Wale of being insincere about his riches and hoarding several GH₵5 notes.

He slammed the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker for gifting his close friend and event promoter, MC Portfolio, during an encounter on Fakye TV, stating that it was a set-up to cause issues in their friendship.

Stonebwoy also questioned Shatta Wale's recent acquisition of a Rolls Royce, calling his rival a 'settings man' who resorts to unnecessary tricks and gimmicks to gain social media clout.

Shatta Wale flaunts his Rolls Royce keys

In a TikTok live session with Papi of 5Five music group fame, TikToker Captain Caesar and numerous fans, Shatta Wale dismissed Stonebwoy and critics' claims that he did not own a Rolls Royce.

The dancehall musician, who recently performed as a guest artist at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica, said he did not understand why people would question his car purchase despite the car dealership, Quantum Car, posting about it on their social media pages.

Shatta Wale explained that he bought the Rolls Royce Cullinan in California and that the car had to be transported to New York for inspection before its eventual shipment to Ghana.

The Killa Ji hitmaker flaunted the keys to his Rolls Royce to prove he owned one and slammed critics for misleading individuals who look up to him for inspiration.

Shatta Wale addresses Stonebwoy's GH₵5 notes allegations

Shatta Wale agreed to Stonebwoy's allegations about hoarding GH₵5 notes, stating that he had filled his 9-bedroom mansion with the smaller notes.

The dancehall musician claimed to have saved numerous GH₵5 notes daily and used them to purchase his new expensive Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thetharp commented:

"The key sef be settings 😂."

Leave Lyf said:

"SM = Settings Man car way eno come Ghana how did you get the car key???😁😁😄."

emmanuelyawakosom commented:

"Wale, so how many years ago save 5 cedis to buy rolls Royce? Eii fada put us on erhhh😂😂😂😂."

bulet@$12 said:

"Show the car and not the key, Settings man."

Pablo commented:

"I want those who are complaining about what Stone said to come and say something about this one too."

Dpraiz said:

"Masa, bring the car to GH and stop the fanfooling."

yungdwain commented:

"Ahh buh why he dey show the key like that? Why he p333 he get Rolls Royce?"

Asamoah Gyan likens himself to Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan likened himself to Shatta Wale as he ranted about Ghanaians' negative attitude towards him.

In an emotional state, the retired footballer opened up about his relationship and how they faced similar challenges in their respective industries.

Asamoah Gyan bemoaned the lack of respect from colleagues in his field and the multiple attempts people have made to damage his image.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

