Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale noted that his outfit for Jamaican musicianVybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert cost him $15,000

However, upon checks from the official Louis Vuitton website, the outfits cost way lower than the price that Shatta Wale quoted on the TikTok Live

Many people made reference to dancehall musician Stonebwoy referring to Shatta Wale as a settings man during an interview with Angel FM

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has opened up about the cost of the Louis Vuitton outfit he wore to perform on stage with Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale drops details of his Louis Vuitton outfit for Freedom Street Concert. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale speaks about his LV outfit

During a TikTok Live, Shatta Wale was asked about the cost of his Louis Vuitton outfit and he said that it cost him $15,000.

He noted that the outfit was not on sale and reiterated that it cost him $15,000 during his short trip to the US to check out his Rolls Royce.

Details of Shatta Wale's LV outfit

According to the official Louis Vuitton website, the Embroidered Signature Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt costs 2 400,00€, which is approximately USD 2,468.16.

Also, according to the official Louis Vuitton website, the Embroidered Signature Denim Shorts cost ₹1,98,000.00, which is approximately USD 2,307.94.

This brings the total cost of the shorts and shirt which Shatta Wale wore to the Freedom Street concert to approximately USD 4,776.10 based on Google's exchange rates for January 3, 2025.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's outfit

Many people in the comment section shared screenshots of the actual price from the Louis Vuitton website of the outfit Shatta Wale wore in Jamaica.

Many others also made reference to a recent interview of his archrival and dancehall musician Stonebwoy had at Angel FM where he referred to Shatta Wale as a settings man.

The reactions of some netizens are below:

@4Diplomat said:

"Stop the settings you won’t listen."

@DonShulace said:

"Whoever no believe can go and do their own research that was the same dress Wizkid and Davido all wore to go and perform you believe their own but ur country man own is not true. Poverty go kpai many of you keep."

@GodswayRg said:

"Somebody for make this guy know say we are not in the 90’s cause everything you go talk ,just with a click we go Fi check for the internet top."

@NobleNutson said:

"How we go believe. Maybe it’s a borrowed one. Settings sorrr."

@AbdulGafarr11 said:

"Stonebwoy didn’t lie."

Shatta Wale's outfit at Freedom ST

Shatta Wale's performance at Freedom ST

Shatta Wale speaks about his Vybz Kartel dream

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about his dream to perform on the same stage as Jamaican musician and legend Vybz Kartel in Jamaica.

In a TikTok Live, Shatta Wale said that it took him 20 years to fulfil his dream of performing on the same stage as his idol.

Explaining why it took him two decades, he said that the Jamaican musician was jailed some 13 years ago.

Ghanaians in the comments section of the TikTok Live video hailed him, while others spoke about the significance of speaking things into existence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh