A vibrant businesswoman, Kate Hassan, has opened up about how she established her successful business ventures in Ghana

She had her first exposure to business at the age of 7 and used to travel on her own to purchase whole fabrics from Ivory Coast at the age of 12

Kate said her single mother was the motivating factor behind her perseverance in life

Kate Hassan, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, has narrated her success story as a businesswoman.

Recounting her story in an interview with Zionfelix , Kate said she started her first business at the age of 7, where she sold various treats in school.

At the age of 12, she used to travel to Ivory Coast to purchase wholesale fabrics for her mother.

A mother's helper

Kate assisted her single mother in that regard consistently during school vacations until she started her secondary school education.

Kate Hassan: Meet Ghanaian Woman who Owns Hotels and Organizes Various Events in Ghana

The vibrant woman revealed that she, along with her brother and mother. lived in a single room growing up and they saw the struggles of their mother.

Due to this, they were constantly motivated to do their best to make it in life.

Venturing into business full time

After completing Archbishop Porter Girls' Secondary, she had a chance to study in Germany and upon completion, she returned to Ghana to start a bridal wear business.

"I've been selling bridal gowns and accessories for 18 years now," Kate said

Kate currently has event accessories shops in makola, a bridal shop, event logistics company, hotels and other business ventures.

Her hotels are located in Takoradi and Accra.

Kate shared more about her journey in the video linked here;

