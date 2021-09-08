Akufo-Addo refunds GHȻ237k salary increment to Controller and Accountant General

Akufo-Addo has reportedly refunded GHȻ237,000.00 to the Controller and Accountant General

The amount represents salary increment as recommended by the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah Baidu Emoluments Committee

The vice president and ministers of state have been instructed to do the same

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly refunded a total amount of GHȻ237,000.00 as salary increment to the Controller and Accountant General.

According to the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the money refunded was the salary increment paid to the president per recommendations made by the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah Baidu Emoluments Committee.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Eugene Arhin said the move by the president is a demonstration of leadership by example.

On May 1, 2021, Akufo-Addo announced that pay rise for himself and the executive would be frozen to help deal with the ravages of COVID-19.

Arhin said the president noticed that his accrued salary from January to August 2021, included the pay increment recommended by the emoluments committee.

He added that the the President wrote a check

“So leading by example, Thursday, the September 2, he wrote a cheque to the Pensions and Salaries account of the Controller and Account General’s account department to reflect the decision he has taken to freeze salary increment for himself”, he said.

Akufo-Addo also instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that the vice president and ministers of state follow suit in a similar fashion.

