KNUST has unveiled a modified wheelbarrow designed to support mobile vendors and artisans

The innovative prototype blends indigenous craftsmanship with modern, functional design for better mobility and display

Developed with lightweight metal and local wood, it features a display platform and secure storage compartment

The Department of Indigenous Art and Technology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has showcased its latest invention.

The Kumasi-based university has designed what it describes as an “innovative, modified wheelbarrow.”

According to a post on KNUST’s official Facebook page, the load-bearing vehicle was created to support mobile vendors, artisans, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The post further explained that the wheelbarrow is a creative blend of indigenous craftsmanship and functional design.

Features of the Wheelbarrow

The wheelbarrow, as stated in the Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, includes an elevated platform specifically engineered for showcasing goods, and a built-in compartment for secure storage of items and tools.

Unlike traditional wheelbarrows on the market, this upgraded version enhances visibility for displayed products and supports better organisation and mobility.

“Our goal was to rethink a common everyday tool in a way that serves more than one purpose,....By infusing indigenous design principles and sustainable materials, we’ve created something that not only aids economic activity but also reflects the ingenuity of local craftsmanship,” the post read.

The innovative and modified wheelbarrow was designed using a combination of lightweight metal and locally sourced wood. This makes the load-bearing vehicle durable, easy to move, and aesthetically appealing.

“The innovation has drawn praise from faculty and students, as well as from street vendors who were invited to test the prototype. Many cited the convenience of having both a display platform and a lockable storage space as a game-changer for their daily operations," it also noted

Netizens react to KNUST's wheelbarrow

Many Ghanaians who came across KNUST's Facebook post thronged the comment section to share their views on the wheelbarrow.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Jhenry Ankomah said:

"Simple things that make life and work better. It's the way to go. Kudos to those who thought about this."

@David Kingnelro also said:

"Can u people stop disgracing us. People are inventing something for the future, and you are inventing something for the past.

@James Amuzu commented:

"The tray at the top is innovative. Why should the original wheelbarrow design be maintained when the essence of the slanted front was for tipping concrete, sand or gravel? There’s absolutely no need for that design since this will just be a compartment for storage. From the handle to the front should just be a single larger compartment."

KNUST student designs a Mobile App

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Frimpong, a student at KNUST, designed a mobile application for booking hostels.

He said the app will ease the burden of students in finding accommodation just by the press of a button.

He also disclosed that the Golden App will only be available to students of KNUST, however, there were plans to extend it to the rest of the universities in Ghana.

