Empowerment Worship Centre's Gideon Danso Finds A Wife, Unveils Her In Video: "The Lord Has Spoken"
- Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Gideon Danso, has found a wife and unveiled her in a video which has surfaced online
- The preacher noted that God spoke clearly to him in Febrauary, informing him about who his life partner was
- Netizens and members of his church were overwhelmed with joy as they celebrated their leader's finding of a wife
It was a glorious and exciting moment when some congregants of the Empowerment Worship Centre gathered with their leader, Prophet Gideon Danso, to break the news of his finding a wife.
The preacher in a video which has surfaced on social media noted that after years of searching and waiting upon the Lord, he finally got to know who his wife is in February 2025.
"On February 28, while in church, Pastor Churchill Franklin was preaching. I heard the Lord, Gina is your wife,” he said.
The news was received with joy as some young men who had surrounded him jumped excitedly to welcome the good news.
Osanju opens up about his battle with cancer few months after his mum passes away: "I'm dying inside"
The preacher also stated that it took years of prayer and waiting upon the Lord to find his wife-to-be.
"I prayed, you prayed. It’s been so many years of trusting God, waiting on God, doing this ministry alone, and the Bible says it’s not good for man to be alone. And what God says is not good is not not good.
"But I thank God that those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. He makes all things beautiful in his time," he said.
Watch the video below:
