Embattled former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo showed up to the New Patriotic Party head office despite her scheduled disciplinary hearing being suspended.

Safo was mobbed by supporters at the office, who hailed her appearance and voiced support for her.

The former MP told the press she was not given official notice of the suspension of the hearing.

"I haven't been personally served. I haven't seen anything with my security guard that tells me that anything has been postponed."

She said she had been with her lawyers preparing for the hearing.

Safo later said she had met with some party officials and expressed disappointment at the failures in communication.

"I was asking myself why was I served on Sunday to appear when there is no committee sitting?"

