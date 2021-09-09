Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Ampnsah has said that some of the players at the club earn over GHC 5,000 per month

According to the Kotoko boss, most of the players earn more than GHC 2,000

Player exodus in the Ghana Premier League has been blamed to meagre salaries

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that players of the club receive between GHC 2,000 to GHC 5,000 per month as salaries.

Many players have left the Ghana Premier League because of the meagre wages, but the CEO of Kotoko, insists their players are well paid.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, the former Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant spoke about the players welfare.

Some of our players earn more than GHC 5,000 a month - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

"Kotoko players earn far more than GHC2000. They earn more than that. We are paying the salary in its raw stage and it's huge," Mr Amponsah told Nana Aba.

"Some Asante Kotoko players are earning more than GHC5000 a month. And don't forget they earn winning bonuses," he added.

According to reports, the massive exodus of Ghanaian players abroad is hugely based on the paltry salaries they are paid in the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah, after a year in charge of the Porcupine Warriors believes the club is on the right track despite ending the season without a trophy.

"I still think that our team was the best despite all that we've been through," he added.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko finished last season in second place on the Ghana Premier League table, and reached the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The Reds are yet to start pre-season ahead of the new campaign but Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed they have targeted five to ten players they are bringing in before the season takes off.

"We are targeting between 5 to 10 players," he said.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League begins on October 29, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says they could have won the league if they had played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors played their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium and Obuasi Len Clay due to renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Accra based radio station, Happy FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah boldly stated that they were affected by playing their home games away from their favourite grounds.

