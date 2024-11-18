Sally Field is an American actress best known for her extensive work on screen and stage in a career spanning six decades. She has received two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes Awards, and three Primetime Emmy Awards. The actress has earned handsomely throughout her illustrious career, and fans are curious about her finances. What is Sally Field's net worth?

Sally Field has made a name for herself as a versatile actress. She has delivered powerful performances in various roles and genres, including comedy and drama. Due to hard work and longevity in the acting industry, Sally Field's net worth has grown considerably.

Full name Sally Margaret Field Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1946 Age 78 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Pasadena, California, USA Current residence Las Vegas, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown (now grey) Eye colour Hazel Mother Margaret Field (née Morlan) Father Richard Dryden Field Siblings Two Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Steven Craig (m. 1968; div. 1975)​, Alan Greisman (m. 1984; div. 1994) Children Three School Portola Middle School, Birmingham High School Profession Actress Net worth $50 million–$55 million Instagram @sallyfield

What is Sally Field's net worth?

What is Sally Field's net worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Taddlr, Sally Field has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $55 million in 2024.

Sally Field's career

Her impressive net worth stems from her extensive acting career, directing, producing, and stage work. The actress has also earned from real estate ventures. Here is a detailed breakdown of Sally Field's net worth.

Acting

How did Sally Field become famous? She became well-known through her early television roles and powerful film performances. The actress began her career in 1962 and starred in numerous films and TV shows. Her first role was in the movie Moon Pilot in 1962, where she was uncredited, following it with the television show Gidget in 1965.

Sally Field's movies

The actress has 41 movie acting credits, appearing in films like Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Places in the Heart (1984), and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993).

Sally Field's TV career

Field's first TV role was in Gidget (1965–1966), where she appeared in 32 episodes as Frances Elizabeth 'Gidget' Lawrence. She has featured in 27 television shows (as of this writing), with her most prominent being The Flying Nun (1967–1970), where she portrayed Sister Bertrille for 82 episodes.

How much money did Sally Field make from The Flying Nun? According to Market Realist, she earned $4,500 per episode. The actress appeared in all 82 episodes, making an estimated $370,000 from the show. Adjusted for inflation, that would be around $3.4 million today.

Production career

In addition to her acting career, Margaret is a producer and director. According to IMDb, the actress has six production and three directing credits.

What were Sally Field's earnings as a producer? Per Market Realist, she earned $100,000 per episode as a producer for Brothers & Sisters and $100,000 per episode as an actor.

Other investments

Beyond her Hollywood glam and memorable roles, Sally is also a savvy businesswoman with a diverse portfolio. According to AV Club, the actress co-founded Fogwood Films with partner Laura Ziskin in 1984. Fogwood Films has released movies like Murphy's Romance and the thriller No Way Out.

Sally Field also ventured into real estate and has built a substantial portfolio. In 2011, she sold her Malibu property for $5.51 million. She had bought the property in 2004 for $4.82 million. The expansive property features almost 6,000 square feet of living space, a swimming pool, and tennis courts, and it sits on nearly 3 acres of secluded land.

One year later, in 2012, the actress bought a property in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles for $2.3 million. According to Newsner, Sally Field's Pacific Palisades home features 2,800 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spa bathtub, and beautiful views of nearby canyons and the city.

What is Sally Field's net worth? Sally Field has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $55 million in 2024 How did Sally Field earn her net worth? Sally Field earned her net worth through her extensive film, television, and theatre career, including roles in movies like Norma Rae, Places in the Heart, and Forrest Gump and TV shows like Brothers & Sisters. When did Sally Field start her career? She began in the early 1960s, first gaining recognition for her role in the TV series Gidget (1965-1966). How many marriages has Sally Field had? Sally Field has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Steven Craig in 1968, and they divorced in 1975. She then married Alan Greisman in 1984, and they divorced in 1994. What are some of Sally Field's most notable awards? She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, among others. How much money did Sally Field make from The Flying Nun? Sally Field reportedly made $4,500 per episode for her role in The Flying Nun (1967–1970). With approximately 82 episodes in the show, she earned an estimated $370,000 from the series. What is Sally Field doing now? She most recently appeared in the 2023 film 80 for Brady, where she played Betty. Before that, she acted in 2022's Spoiler Alert as Marilyn and nine episodes of the show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as Jessie Buss. How old is Sally Field? She was born on 6 November 1946 and is 78 as of 2024.

Sally Field's net worth is a testament to her remarkable career spanning several decades. As of 2024, she has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $55 million. Sally benefited financially from her extensive acting career, investments, and business ventures.

