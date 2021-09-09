Woman Celebrates Purchasing a New Home with Bae, Many say They’re Super Cute

A stunning lady has social media abuzz after sharing snaps of the lovely place she now shares with her partner

She's also sweetly thanked her man for being such a hard worker so they can afford to buy a whole home

Many took to the comments section wishing the homeowners a happy life in their new place

A beautiful woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share snaps of the new home she officially shares with bae. The lovely couple posed for the camera looking all sorts of radiant and we're sure they could not be happier about the move.

A stunning couple has just celebrated buying their first home together. Images: @wavyemma/Twitter

, Twitter user @wavyemma shared the stunning images.

"The start of a new chapter with my partner in crime. Your hard work never goes unnoticed," she captioned the heartfelt post.

The lovebirds posed happily inside their spanking new kitchen. Although there's no furniture in the house yet, there's no doubt the pair will create a comfortable home together.

Social media users headed to the timeline and shared their sweet messages of congratulations. One silly person humorously remarked that he was sad to see the gorgeous young woman had been taken.

Check out some of the comments below:

@cvlsteeb said:

"Congratulations! Y'all look so cute and healthy together!!!"

@CantBanKodaq said:

"We lost her fellas."

@TheAriesKing_ said:

"Love this for you."

@periwinkleskys said:

"I cannot express how happy I am to see y’all win. Congratulations!!! Here’s to many more blessings and a prosperous future."

@jenmariaa said:

"Congrats! Also whatever you’ve been doing with your makeup in your last few pics looks SO good."

@endlessblissx said:

"AH CONGRATS!!! My fav Twitter couple! May your new home be blessed with love, warmth and happiness."

