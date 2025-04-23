Diane Naa Okailey, formerly married to actor Kwaku Manu, recently stepped out on a date with her new husband

The US-based woman couldn't hide her excitement as she enjoyed the moments with her husband and some family friends

The actor's ex-wife also shared some experience living with her new Caucasian husband after nearly a year

Actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, who remarried last year, has given fans a sneak peek of how she celebrated this year's Easter holidays with her new caucasian husband.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife steps out on a date with her new husband. Photo source: @Queenofheartsnaa

Source: Facebook

The new couple stepped out for an Easter date with some family friends. They were spotted at the restaurant flaunting their hearty bond.

Diane's new husband planted a kiss on her cheeks as they conversed about their meal.

The couple officially got married last year. Videos from their wedding ceremony garnered significant traction on social media, considering her past with Kwaku Manu.

Kwaku Manu had three kids with Diane before their relationship ended in 2021.

The pretty Diane moved on to marry a white man, whom she has named as Tim, in the US, where she is currently based.

The wedding was attended by a few Ghanaians based in the US, including content creator Obaa Cee.

Photos from the wedding between Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane and her new white husband. Photo source: ObaapaCeetv

Source: Instagram

Diane shares her story a year after marriage

According to Diane, who has been living with her new husband for close to a year, she feels overdressed when she steps out with him.

Recently, she shared the inspiration behind a modest outfit she chose for a gathering at her husband's church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diane said,

"I'm going to my husband's church. I just put this up because I always look overdressed with them. So I'm choosing something very simple, and this is the simplest I can get. For some reason, I want to be simple, but I end up getting overdressed. I wish you could see the look on their faces, but my husband loves it."

Several young black women living with white spouses shared a similar story in her comments section after she shared her story.

Others also weighed in on her stint with Kwaku Manu and her relationship with the children, who are now in the actor's custody.

Fans react to Diane's moments with her husband

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diane's happy times and experiences nearly a year after marrying her new husband.

mercybram712 said:

"It isn’t easy anytime I go out with my husband too I feel over dressed too I sometimes feel shy."

Fun_Kara🥏wrote:

"I'm married to a white man too and I get this all the time. When they talk about the color of my dress, I know I'm overdressed.😂 Keep it neutral or soft colors with minimal accessories. 🥰."

Grace That Produce Miracles noted:

"Regret never comes in morning, neither in the afternoon but comes in evening whilst your energy will be weak!."

Nanny Mings remarked:

"My dear u looking stunning 😍 😘, see how u are glowing. you dey enjoy marriage paa. You made the best decision 👏 🙌 ❤️."

FredStoneK shared:

"She is in pains but cannot complain 😂😂😂."

Mr. OTI 😎😎 added:

"She doesn't know we have the ability to detect someone who is broken-hearted and wants to cry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

2Face's ex-wife returns to social media

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that 2Face's ex-wife, Annie Idibia Macaulay, had ended her social media hiatus.

Her disappearance came on the back of their highly publicised divorce, which led to intense scrutiny and emotional challenges.

The situation influenced her decision to delete all her Instagram posts, signalling a move away from her lover and a fresh start.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh