Ayisha Modi has roped Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, into her feud with the musician and his fanbase

She shared her chat with Stonebwoy's wife, which she claimed was her last time identifying as a supporter of Stonebwoy

Her rants come after a misunderstanding between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's former bodyguard escalated

The banter between controversial online personality Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's loyalists has taken a new turn after her purported interaction with Stonebwoy's wife emerged.

Ayisha Modi implicates Stonebwoy's wife in her feud with BhimNation. Photo source: DrLouisa, BhimNativesGh

Ayisha Modi's feud with Stonebwoy influenced her decision to stop supporting the musician in 2022.

Before then, the renowned sensation had occupied several unofficial roles as part of Stonebwoy's team, from financing the musician during his unsung years to sponsoring some of his fans who used to refer to him as the Queen of Bhimnation.

Some comments from Stonebwoy's fans accusing Aysiha Modi of disrespecting their favourite star refueled the long-standing feud.

Some of their harsh remarks, especially from Stonbwoy's former bodyguard Alahye Bobo were targeted at Ayisha Modi's mother, which the latter considers as a line drawn.

On April 22, Ayisha Modi shared her frustrations and gave Stonebwoy an ultimatum which will lead to the full force of her wrath should the musician not comply.

"After 3 days if u fools keep misbehaving on Facebook, I will pull STONEBWOY to the table myself," she said.

Ahead of her plans to chastise Stonewboy, Ayisha Modi has shared one of her down moments, which led to her exit from Bhimnation.

She shared a screenshot of her interaction with an individual believed to be Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa.

In the chat which happened three years ago, Ayisha Modi sent a photo of her crying face to Dr Louisa complaining about a disrespectful call she received from Stonebwoy.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ayhis Modi established

"Stone's house boy bobo this was the very day I left Bhimnation 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Yea man ! This is 3 years ago oo but I was still loyal and doing BHIM . What else do u idiots want from me? Within the 3 years of leaving BHIM I have bought every album he drops. Mr bodyguard have u ever invested ur money in BHIMnation before. GOD OF AYISHA MODI WILL JUDGE U ALL FOR DISRESPECTING MY MOTHER AFTER EVERYTHING I DID FOR THE BRAND. I WILL NEVER FORGIVE U ALL FOR DISRESPECTING MY MOTHER! I swear! It’s will be bloody on the streets so u fools should watch ur backs."

Stonebwoy has yet to react to the warning from his embittered Bhimnation queen.

Ayisha Modi claims Stonebwoy wronged Samini.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi had shed more light on what ensued between Stonebwoy's relationship with his label boss, Samini.

She alleged that Stonebwoy's mentor, Samini, sent her numerous screenshots of a list of bad deeds Stonebwoy committed against him and that she still had the evidence on her mobile phone.

Ayisha stated that despite receiving the complaints from Samini, she still chose to ignore them and continued to support Stonebwoy to reach a higher level in his music career.

