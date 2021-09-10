A level 400 student of the University of Education (UEW) passed on during a celebration after he finished writing his final exam

Sani Abdul Majeed was a student of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports

The SRC quickly released a statement confirming the news and cautioning other students to be careful when celebrating

Sani Abdul Majeed, a final year student at the University of Education, Winneba, has lost his life during a wild celebration on campus after writing his final examination.

A video that has been shared on social media captures the moment Majeed sadly lost his life as he was somersaulting but ended up landing on a critical part of his body.

The Students' Representative Council of the university quickly released a message of condolence to sympathize with the family of Majeed about the incident that happened just yesterday, September 9, 2021.

The letter which was obtained by YEN.com.gh also indicates that the deceased was a student of the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HYPERS).

Signed by the public relations officer, Aziz Asaana Imoro, the letter again cautioned all students who have finished their exams to be extremely circumspect and moderate when they are celebrating in order not to have similar incidents repeated on the campus.

Level 400 student dies at University of Ghana

Meanwhile, a student of the University of Ghana, Daniel Anane Wadie, has also been reported to have lost his life just a day before his final examination, as YEN.com.gh published earlier.

Popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, Legon Hyper1 with the handle, @Elormdeezy, broke the sad news on social media, which was later confirmed by some of Daniel's colleagues in the comment section of the post.

His last WhatsApp update

A report from ghanaontheglobe.com and the campus-based Radio Univers also added that Daniel made a tragic comment on his WhatsApp status after which his demise was heard and the last words on his status were:

“When my body is gone, remember my heart”

