Didier Drogba believes a Premier League icon was unfairly overlooked for the Ballon d'Or, claiming he deserved to win it "10 times"

Drogba praised the player's exceptional performances for both club and country, highlighting his ability to win games single-handedly

He emphasized that Henry’s impact in the Premier League and Champions League made him more than worthy of football’s highest individual honour

The Premier League has welcomed many world-class footballers over the years, and Didier Drogba ranks among the very best.

Signed by Chelsea from Marseille in 2004, Drogba made an indelible mark on English football.

During two spells at Stamford Bridge, Drogba helped Chelsea win the Premier League title four times and famously lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012.

Source: Getty Images

His strength, leadership, and knack for scoring crucial goals made him a Chelsea legend.

Off the Pitch: Awards and Philanthropy

Beyond his club success, Drogba earned numerous individual accolades and built a reputation for his charitable work.

He has been widely praised for his philanthropy, particularly in his home country of Ivory Coast.

Life after football

After retiring in 2018, Drogba was a founding player-owner of the USL Championship club Phoenix Rising.

He also stepped into the limelight as a co-host of the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony—doing so twice, where Lionel Messi won the men's award both times, and Megan Rapinoe and Alexia Putellas were awarded the Ballon d'Or Féminin.

Drogba’s Ballon d'Or snub pick: Thierry Henry

When asked by B/R Football to name a player unjustly overlooked for the Ballon d'Or, Drogba didn’t hesitate to name a Premier League rival: Thierry Henry.

"Thierry Henry," Drogba stated. "He deserved it like ten times... scoring goals, winning games on his own and for his team. I mean, we’re talking about Thierry Henry, I don’t know if there’s anything more to say."

Thierry Henry: A Premier League sensation

Converted from a winger into a forward by Arsène Wenger, Henry dazzled fans with his pace, creativity, and deadly finishing.

He scored 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances between 1999 and 2012, maintaining the highest goals-per-game ratio of any player with at least 100 goals.

The glory years with Arsenal

With Henry at the forefront, Arsenal secured two Premier League titles, including the legendary “Invincibles” season in 2003-04.

They also lifted the FA Cup three times in four years and reached the 2006 Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Barcelona.

Success abroad and lasting legacy

Henry eventually joined Barcelona, where he added two La Liga titles and finally claimed the elusive Champions League trophy in 2009.

His impact on the game was recognized in 2021 with his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame. He remains widely celebrated as one of the league’s all-time greats.

Who will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or has taken a dramatic turn following Real Madrid's shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Arsenal.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top 10 contenders as we approach the business end of the 2024/25 season.

