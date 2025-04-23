Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, gave her fans a glimpse into her extracurricular activities

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, got many people admiring her biking skills when a video surfaced on social media.

Farida Mahama rides a Can-Am Ryker motorbike in a video. Image Credit: @faribxby

Farida Mahama rides a bike

Farida Mahama proved that just because she was the president's daughter, she did not have to always display a ladylike personality.

A video of her riding a bike, which was posted on her Instagram feed, was screen-recorded and shared on TikTok by people who love her and only post videos and pictures about her.

In this particular video, the ever-gorgeous Farida flaunted her natural beauty as she took over the quiet streets of her father, President Mahama's, residence to show off her biking skills.

Someone close to her captured the memorable moment on their smartphone when she had stopped and was probably taking a break from riding the expensive bike.

To ensure that she was adhering to the safety guidelines on the road, Farida wore a black helmet that was fitted for her head.

In the video, Farida made hand gestures as she was being recorded by someone close to her.

Video of Farida riding a bike

Reactions to Farida Mahama's biking skills

Farida Mahama's beauty was the centre of discussion in the comment section. Many people could not help but talk about her smooth and flawless skin.

Others also applauded her biking skills and how impressed they were. Her admirers shared heartwarming views on the expensive bike she rode in the video.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Farida:

KWASI CHINGY said:

"In fact my lady u are more than good 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

rahamanamoah33lawrencium said:

"You're a ray of sunshine in a world full of clouds!"

Marian said:

"Ghanaian only see u as beautiful after ur success and tittle u hv

Kwame Testimony said:

"Please Sister Farida can you buy me a motor bike."

Dawutey Solomon said:

"Wow i love this bike."

Yaa Pinamang 🇬🇭 said:

"She is pretty😊please invite me one day."

lawalkamil said:

"Farida one! Always looking beautiful 😍❤️."

Farida Mahama and President John Dramani Mahama at his inauguration dinner party. Image Credit: @faribxby

