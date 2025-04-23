Damien Agyemang, the son of actress Jackie Appiah, shared a glimpse of his luxury lifestyle, which kept changing from time to time

In the ones he shared recently on his Instagram page, Damien showed off his lovely fashion style, stepping out in a Maserati Ghibli and sipping champagne

The pictures excited many of his social media followers, who spoke about his expensive taste in fashion and everything else

Damien Agyemang, the son of actress Jackie Appiah, shared with his thousands of social media followers what he has been up to.

Damien took to his Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of himself living the wealthy lifestyle and how well he did it.

The first slide of the carousel post was him seated at a sparkling and well-decorated table while having a glass of champagne in his hand.

The second slide caught the attention of many social media users who spoke about Damien living the good life, considering the expensive car her drove.

The car was a black Maserati Ghibli, and standing by the posh car, the lovely picture was captured on the compound of Jackie Appiah's luxury mansion.

The picture showed that Damien was stepping out of the Maserati Ghibli, as the driver's car door was opened.

The other picture slides of the carousel post highlighted the impeccable fashion style of Jackie Appiah's son. He wore a short-sleeved shirt, which he paired with oversized trousers. He accessorised his look by wearing a designer wristwatch, bracelet, and sunglasses.

Reactions to Damien's flashy lifestyle

The comment section was filled with people's admiration for Damien's extravagant lifestyle as they talked about his posh car and his mother's beautiful home.

Social media users in the comment section shared which slides they liked the most while explaining why they loved those slides.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Damien's pictures he shared on his Instagram page:

daniellaosabutey said:

"Soo solid 🔥😍."

realbigwu said:

"MA SON’S GOT THE STEEZE."

unusual_tyron said:

"Luxury or nothing 👏🔥❤️."

law.ren.cya___ said:

"Love all slides 😍🔥🔥🔥"

kojorowlyn_ said:

"A gentleman for that matter. Nothing more nothing less 🔥."

unfair_bride said:

"3rd and 5th slides tho😍😍🙂‍↕️."

Jackie Appiah and her son, Damien

Lydia, Jackie, and Naa learn a song

YEN.com.gh reported that a lighthearted video featuring celebrated Ghanaian actresses Lydia Forson, Jackie Appiah, and Naa Ashorkor went viral and left fans laughing as they attempted to learn the patriotic song Yen Ara Asaase Ni by Ephraim Amu for an upcoming movie role.

In the behind-the-scenes trending video, the actresses were seen carefully studying the lyrics of the iconic tune from a smartphone.

Naa Ashorkor, in a playful twist, added her Ga version towards the end, sparking laughter among the group and many people who watched it online.

While Lydia and Naa seemed to grasp the rhythm quickly, Jackie Appiah appeared to struggle with the lines, prompting humorous reactions from fans online.

