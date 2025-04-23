Manchester United of Ruben Amorim have reached an agreement in principle to sign the highly-rated African forward

Red Devils are prepared to trigger the player's €75 million release clause to seal the deal

Despite his club success, the lethal attacker failed to score against Ghana in 180 minutes of World Cup qualifiers

Manchester United have reportedly taken a significant step towards landing long-term target Victor Osimhen, with an agreement in principle said to be in place ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Napoli striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been on United’s radar for several transfer windows, and the Red Devils now appear ready to make their move.

United ready to trigger €75 million release clause

According to a report from Tuttosport, the 20-time Premier League winners are prepared to activate Osimhen’s release clause, believed to be in the region of €75 million (£64m/$86m).

The 26-year-old's fallout with Napoli last summer saw him temporarily move to Turkish side Galatasaray, as interested clubs balked at the Italian side’s hefty valuation.

Now, with Napoli reportedly open to negotiations, United are looking to capitalise on the situation.

Rasmus Højlund could be included in deal

One of the most intriguing elements of the potential deal is the inclusion of Rasmus Højlund as part of the package.

The Danish striker, who joined Manchester United with high expectations, has endured a mixed debut campaign at Old Trafford.

While flashes of potential have been evident, consistency and confidence have been lacking.

Napoli are believed to be interested in the young striker as a long-term replacement for Osimhen.

A player-plus-cash arrangement could therefore smooth negotiations, with Højlund possibly heading to Serie A in a fresh start that may benefit all parties involved.

Osimhen's struggles against Ghana

While Osimhen remains one of Africa’s most prolific strikers in recent years, he has had some forgettable outings in big games on the continent, particularly against the Black Stars.

During the 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs, Nigeria faced the Black Stars in a two-legged tie that ended 0-0 in Kumasi and 1-1 in Abuja, with Ghana advancing on away goals.

Osimhen featured in both encounters but was unable to break through a resolute Ghanaian defense.

The performance sparked criticism back home, though his overall scoring record at club level has remained impressive.

Striker in his prime

Despite those international hiccups, Osimhen’s reputation in club football remains solid with over 120 goals racked up in the colours of Lille, Napoli, and Galatasaray.

He played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A-winning 2022/23 season, also winning the Golden Boot that season, and has continued to demonstrate his abilities on loan in Turkey.

If the move materialises, Osimhen would bring much-needed firepower to Manchester United’s attack, which has lacked a consistent focal point this season.

Osimhem to become United's most expensive African signing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that if Manchester United finally reaches an agreement for the Nigerian forward, he would become the most expensive African player to be recruited by the Premier League giants.

The ex-Lille attacker would also enter the top 8 list of Man United's most expensive signings of all time.

The Old Trafford outfit has struggled to attract prolific scorers in recent seasons, with United known in the past for elite forwards like Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

