Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in action at the Old Trafford when Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League

The Portuguese sensation who signed for the Red Devils on summer transfer deadline day is billed for his second debut at the club

Ronaldo’s shirt sales have now hit a crazy record £187 million and thousands of fans are expected at the Theatre of Dreams

Ahead of his second debut for Manchester United this weekend, reports from Old Trafford have it that Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt sales have now hit a staggering record £187 million, GiveMeSport reports.

It was gathered that the game would not be televised on TV stations in the UK, but 76,000 people really do have a golden ticket to see Man Utd vs Newcastle United game.

Although it remains uncertain if the striker will start tomorrow, one sure thing is that the Portuguese will be wearing his favourite No.7 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams, United In Focus reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Man Utd debut. Photo: talkSPORT

It is believed that thousands of fans will also wear the replica of Ronaldo’s shirt as the sales sky rocketed following new that he was taking Edinson Cavani’s number.

Research outlet Lovethesales.com claim that Ronaldo has the fastest-selling shirt in Premier League history as it reaches record £187 million!

Reports say United do not receive that amount and, according to Kieran Maguire (Price of Football), they only get 7%.

Fernandes hopes to take freekicks ahead of Ronaldo at United

Meanwhile, the issue of taking free kicks and penalties for Man United is yet to be addressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Bruno Fernandes has indirectly made a plea to prefer set-pieces.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would effect some changes in the squad in terms of taking spot-kicks and goal-bound set-pieces.

CR7's international teammate Fernandes knows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be given the responsibilities has been given the plea ahead before his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

According to the 27-year-old’s interview with BBC, he is ready to give up penalties for Ronaldo but wants to take free-kicks.

Supercomputer predicts Man City to win Premier League title

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United fans will be heartbroken after the supercomputer predicted that Manchester City will emerge Premier League champions for the fourth time in five years.

They also welcomed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo who initially parted ways with the club for Real Madrid in 2009.

In spite of all these, the mainframe computer feels the best the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can do for his new team will be to help them win a cup and not the league.

