Manchester United will narrowly finish fourth on the Premier League table at the end of the ongoing season

Supercomputer predicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will struggle to qualify for Champions League next campaign

Man City will emerge champions again while Chelsea are tipped to finish atop of Liverpool in May 2022

Manchester United fans will be heartbroken after the supercomputer predicted that Manchester City will emerge Premier League champions for the fourth time in five years.

The Red Devils made some quality signings during the summer transfer window with players like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining them.

They also welcomed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo who initially parted ways with the club for Real Madrid in 2009.

Juan Mata joined by Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United training ahead of Premier League resumption this weekend. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

In spite of all these, the mainframe computer feels the best the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can do for his new team will be to help them win a cup and not the league.

The 36-year-old won several titles including three EPLs and one Champions League title during his first spell at Old Trafford.

But the machine believes Ronaldo must focus on cup competitions if he plans to land silverware in his first season back in English football according to The Mirror citing data experts reports at Infogol.

The computer tipped Man City to win the title while Chelsea and Liverpool finish second and third on the log respectively.

Man United on the other hand will wrap up the top four teams on the table as predicted by the supercomputer.

Infogol also reveals that Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will miss out on the Champions League places for the third straight campaign, with Tottenham finishing below the Foxes in sixth place.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted Norwich City are predicted to finish bottom, being relegated along with Watford and Crystal Palace.

