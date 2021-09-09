Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his preferred option between taking free-kicks and penalties for Man United since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrivel

The 27-year-old who is set to feature with his international teammate for the first time at club level has given up spot-kicks

Ronaldo and Fernandes are expected to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for their Premier League clash against Newcastle

The issue of taking free kicks and penalties for Man United is yet to be addressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Bruno Fernandes has indirectly made a plea to prefer set-pieces, Mirror, Football 365.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would effect some changes in the squad in terms of taking spot-kicks and goal-bound set-pieces.

Bruno Fernandes does not have an issue on leaving penalties for Ronaldo but he wants to be taking set-pieces. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Fernandes ready to let go of penalties for Ronaldo

CR7's international teammate Fernandes knows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be given the responsibilities has been given the plea ahead before his debut against Newcastkeat Old Trafford.

According to the 27-year-old\sonterview with BBC, he is ready to give up penalties for Ronaldo but wants to take free-kicks.

“I really like free-kicks.

“For me personally, free-kicks are something I practice and I want to get the reward of scoring. I prefer free-kicks over penalties.”

All through Ronaldo's spell at Juventus resulted in just one free-kick conversion while Fernandes has scored two since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2019.

The Portuguese duo are expected to play together for the first time at club level when they file out against the Magpies this weekend.

Fans are expecting the newly-signed 36-year-old to make United's lineup as he had his first full training session with his teammates.

Fernandes and Ronaldo's mural at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' paintings have been put on the wall of Man United's famous home ground Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News, The Sun.

United have used the gesture to show appreciation to Ronaldo who decide to return to the Theatre of Dreams after 11 years away from Manchester.

On his arrival, CR7 shirts have smashed records and the much-anticipated debut for Ronaldo's second coming would likely set another new record.

Ronaldo is doing everything possible to be listed among players that would feature against Newcastle at the weekend.

