Harris Faulkner is a popular news anchor on Fox News and is best known for her shows Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner, Outnumbered, and The Faulkner Focus. Aside from being a career woman, Harris is also a wife and mother. Her husband, Tony Berlin, has generated interest from the public. Learn all about Harris Faulkner's husband in this intriguing piece.

Tony Berlin and his wife Harris Faulkner and daughters

Harris Faulkner's private life has generated interest from her fans. The American newscaster has been open about her marriage to former fellow newscaster Tony Berlin, with whom she has two children. But aside from their relationship, what else do you know about Harris Faulkner's husband, Tony Berlin?

Tony Berlin's profile summary

Full name Tony Berlin Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1968 Zodiac sign Leo Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, USA Current residence Edgewater, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Harris Faulkner Children Two School Amphitheater High School College American University, Occidental College, Poynter Institute Profession Journalist, public relations expert, businessman Net worth $4 million–$5 million

Biography Tony Berlin, Harris Faulkner's husband

Tony Berlin was born on 29 July 1968 in Tucson, Arizona, United States. What is Tony Berlin's age? The former journalist is 56 years old (as of 2024), and his zodiac sign is Leo. Tony's parents divorced when he was young, leaving his mother to raise him and his sister.

Berlin attended Amphitheater High School from 1981 to 1985. He then attended Occidental College from 1985 to 1989, graduating with a bachelor's degree in political science. Tony enrolled at the American University from 1992 to 1993, graduating with a master's in public policy and journalism.

He also attended the Poynter Institute in 2001 to pursue a course in reporting and leadership.

Career

Top-5 facts about Harris Faulkner's husband, Tony Berlin

Tony Berlin is a former journalist and the president and CEO of Berlin Media Relations, a public relations company that has been operational since January 2011. The company focuses on building brand awareness for clients, specialising in television, radio, print, and web placements.

Before Tony's venture into public relations, he worked as a journalist for over ten years. Per his LinkedIn profile, Berlin worked as a reporter and anchor at WCCO TV and CBS Minnesota from 1998 to 2005. He also worked for CBS News in New York as a WCBS TV Channel 2 field producer from 2005 to 2006.

Tony Berlin has also held positions as a media relations manager at Padilla Speer Beardsley from 2006 to 2008 and director of media relations at Credit.com from 2008 to 2011.

Tony Berlin's net worth

According to Voices From The Blogs and Subzin, Tony Berlin's alleged net worth is between $4 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his public relations company, Berlin Media Relations.

What is Tony Berlin's salary?

His earnings remain private. However, according to Salary.com, the average pay for CEOs in the USA is $882,888, with the lowest earning being $462,084 and the highest earning being $1,350,985.

How did Tony Berlin and Harris Faulkner meet?

Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin met in 2001 while working at a Minneapolis TV station. At the time, Harris was an evening news anchor for KSTP-TV, and Tony was an investigative journalist for CBS WCCO TV Twin Cities. They began dating after being friends for around six months.

Berlin proposed to Harris after one year of dating at Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn. Faulkner revealed during an interview with TwinCities:

It was the warmest day of the year. We were skipping rocks into Lake Superior, and he threw something at me. He said, 'Don't toss that in!' and got on one knee. It was a velvet box with a ring inside.

The couple married on 12 April 2003 in Rio Rico, Arizona, near Tony's hometown of Tucson. In 2023, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Faulkner posted their wedding day photos on Instagram.

Tony Berlin's children

Tony Berlin has two daughters with Harris Faulkner: Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin. Bella was born on 10 December 2006, and Danika was born three years later, in 2009.

What is Harris Faulkner's husband's religion?

Tony Berlin's religion is Judaism. Harris revealed during an interview with The Washington Times in 2022 that she was in an interfaith marriage with her being a Baptist while her husband is Jewish.

We share every meal, we share a prayer. There are things that are commonalities between us with our faith that extend far beyond any sort of divisions.

FAQs

Who is Harris Faulkner's husband? Harris Faulkner is married to Tony Berlin. They got married on 12 April 2003. What is Tony Berlin's background in journalism? Tony Berlin was a TV reporter, anchor, and producer for CBS, CNN, NBC, and ABC. What is Tony Berlin's current profession? He runs his own public relations firm, Berlin Media Relations, focusing on media placements and brand awareness. What is Tony Berlin's political party? Tony has never publicly declared his political affiliation. How many children do Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin have? They have two daughters, Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin. What nationality is Harris Faulkner? Harris Faulkner is American. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and spent her childhood moving around due to her father's military career. What is Harris Faulkner's salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harris Faulkner has an alleged annual wage of $3 million in 2024. How did Harris Faulkner come up with her name? Faulkner adopted her father's name, Harris, as he inspired her. Faulkner's father, Harris Bobby Rodgers, was an army aviator and . Why is Faulkner so famous? Harris Faulkner is renowned for her work as a journalist and television host. She has won several Emmy Awards and is known for hosting shows like Outnumbered and The Faulkner Focus on Fox News.

Harris Faulkner's husband, Tony Berlin, is a successful public relations professional and a former journalist. His marriage to renowned journalist Harris Faulkner has generated interest in his life. The couple married on 12 April 2003 and have two children, daughters Bella Berlin and Danika Berlin.

