Peace Bomasah, a lady who comes from the Upper West Region of Ghana has narrated her ordeal with high rent prices after moving to Accra

According to Peace, the amount that she is being charged for a room is 10 times the salary she used to receive in Wa

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on the lady's story what the Ghana government needs to do

A lady who hails from the Upper West Region of Ghana, identified as Peace Bomasah has narrated how she was taken by utter surprise by the renting rate that is charged in Accra.

Narrating her story in an interview with Joy News, Peace mentioned that she had to relocate to Accra from Wa, the capital town of Upper West after she secured a job that demanded it.

She decided to quit her previous job in Wa only to come to Accra and realize that the amount that she was going to be paying for rent alone was ten times the salary she used to take back in the Upper West Region.

As though that were not enough, Peace said she was also shocked to discover that the room she was going to be given is about half the size of the one she used to stay in back in her home region.

"And also, every day I have to pay GHc50 to GHc70 to agents who just go to show you the room and leave you to decided whether you like it or not," Peace mentioned.

Social media reactions

Ghanaians shared a lot of thoughts after watching Peace narrate her ordeal.

YEN.com.gh selected some of them below.

Feicia Owusu said:

If anyone charges you 50gch to show you an available facility let him or her pay for the fare to wherever he takes you to. Let him pay.

Kwame Pounds mentioned:

They are the people who pollute the landlords mind making rent expensive.

Nana Kofi Asiedu-Acheampong indicated:

whiles Saglemi housing project which is to reduce the housing deficit is sitting somewhere to rot

Affordable housing projects in Ghana

Over the years, the government of Ghana under different heads of state as well as some institutions have been constructing affordable homes for Ghanaians.

However, thousands of such housing units are at different stages of completion in Ghana with the aim to offset the housing deficit in the country.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report looking at the top eight massive affordable housing projects in Ghana with their prices, budgets, capacities and more.

