Mr Eric Danquah aka Twum Barimah has re-established his status as one of Ghana's richest young men with his new acquisition

The Akwatia-based business mogul took to social media to showcase the new artefact which takes the form of an eagle

Twum Barimah's post excited many netizens who continue to follow his journey and lifestyle religiously

Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah has courted attention on social media after a video of him showcasing his latest acquisition emerged.

Akwatia-based millionaire Twum Barimah flaunts his new golden sculpture. Photo source: @Twum322

Source: TikTok

The Akwatia-based businessman made headlines in January when he purchased a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge edition, worth approximately $500,000.

The frenzy surrounding the luxury vehicle's arrival in Ghana skyrocketed his reputation as one of the country's richest young people.

Unfortunately, the Rolls Royce Cullinan was involved in a non-fatal car crash shortly after it arrived in Ghana.

Reports indicated that the crash was the result of the millionaire's driver hitting a pole while under the influence. Despite the accident, Twum Barimah's frenzy continues to linger.

In his recent post, the CEO of Dawark Enterprises critically examined the new artefact in his video. The golden sculpture, which takes the form of an eagle, is the emblem of the business mogul.

Twum Barimah has a strong endearment towards eagles. The logos for his grocery chain and fitness center have the eagle emblem as a key feature.

Twum Barimah already owns a golden eagle neckpiece which is a miniature of the sculpture.

Twum Barimah poses by his new Rolls Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @mrtwum322

Source: Instagram

Who is Twum Barimah?

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

Video of Twum Barimah flaunting his new golden emblem

Fans react to Twum Barimah's sculpture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Twum Barimah's golden eagle sculpture.

Dr Jude said:

"I will come and steal it 😂😂😂Twum all the way I salute you Boss."

Miguela 🍬 is my⭐ name 🦋 wrote:

"You get money in all Akwatia to the world 🙏😎."

AkosuaNancy remarked:

"That’s my uncle for real ❤️🥰🥰."

Oheneba Erica added:

"Real Gold."

Twum Barima sprays cash at wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian millionaire Twum Barima was spotted at a marriage ceremony held on February 28, 2025.

The event, attended by Kumawood star Vivian Jill, was a precursor to a huge wedding event reportedly planned for the businessman's sister.

Twum Barima arrived at the event draped in regal Kente and Ahenema sandals amidst cheers from guests present, as his popularity increases.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh