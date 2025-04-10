How Asamoah Gyan Reportedly Helped Talented Player Recover From Spiritual Injury

Joseph Tagoe, once a fan favorite at Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, suffered a severe foot injury that worsened over time

Hearing about Tagoe’s condition, Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, stepped in to offer support to Tagoe

Tagoe expressed deep gratitude for Gyan’s timely assistance, emphasising that it saved both his career and his life

Former Hearts of Oak winger Joseph Tagoe, affectionately known as Bobby Short, has opened up about an incredible incident that occurred during his playing career.

In a recent interview with the Gaijo Podcast, Tagoe shared how Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, came to his aid when he was suffering from a mysterious foot injury that later turned out to be a spiritual affliction.

Tagoe’s heartfelt story sheds light on Gyan's role as not just a teammate, but a true friend during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

Mysterious Joseph Tagoe injury

Tagoe, who enjoyed a successful career in the Ghana Premier League with clubs like Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, was known for his speed and skill on the field.

However, his career took an unexpected turn when he suffered a foot injury that became progressively worse.

Initially, the injury seemed like a simple physical setback, but as time went on, it became clear that something more serious was at play.

"I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move, and I was bedridden for days. It was a terrible experience. Before I realised, I had sold all my assets,'' Tagoe said.

As he battled the injury, he began to suspect that the issue might not be entirely physical. The swelling and pain were so severe that he sought medical attention, but nothing seemed to work.

Asamoah Gyan steps in

The turning point in Tagoe’s ordeal came when Asamoah Gyan, who was a prominent figure in Ghanaian football at the time, heard about his condition.

Gyan, known for his leadership both on and off the pitch, reached out to Tagoe to offer help. According to the ex-Great Olympics winger, Gyan did not hesitate to step in and provide support during this challenging time.

"One day, Asamoah called me and asked about my situation. I told him what I was going through, and without hesitation, he said he was coming to help me. Gyan took me to a man, and I was healed." Tagoe explained.

The spiritual healing

In Ghanaian culture, spiritual attacks are sometimes thought to manifest physically, and many believe in the power of traditional healers to restore balance and healing.

Gyan, who has always been known to be spiritually inclined, had faith in this method of treatment and was confident that it could help his former teammate recover.

Lifelong gratitude to Asamoah Gyan

Tagoe has always expressed deep gratitude towards Asamoah Gyan for his timely intervention. In his own words, he believes that Gyan saved his career and his life.

"I will forever be thankful to Asamoah for stepping in when no one else could. His belief in me and his willingness to help during such a dark time in my life meant everything to me," Tagoe said.

Gyan’s willingness to assist Tagoe is a testament to his character and leadership, as he continues to be a role model not just for Ghanaian footballers, but for people around the world.

Asamoah Gyan's lack of Champions League football

