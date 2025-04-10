Cristiano Ronaldo's luxury hotel in Africa reportedly experienced a fire outbreak over the weekend

Thankfully, there were no casualties as a swift intervention prevented a disaster from occurring

The 40-year-old's hotel in Africa is one of the many properties he owns in the hospitality sector

A fire incident at Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, caused rumblings in the hospitality scene on April 5, but quick action prevented what could have been a major disaster.

Flames were seen rising within the Pestana CR7 establishment, which is part of the Portuguese superstar’s growing hotel empire.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury hotel in Marrakech, Morocco, suffers a fire outbreak on April 5, 2025. Photo by Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's hotel suffers fire outbreak

Local outlet Morocco World News reported that the outbreak was swiftly contained.

Though flames briefly spread inside the building, emergency response teams arrived promptly and managed to bring the situation under control.

The hotel's management later confirmed the fire was minor, posed no threat to human life, and did not necessitate any evacuation.

The hotel resumed operations shortly after and continues to run under normal conditions, according to updates also cited by Goal.

More information on Ronaldo's hotel in Morocco

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech, which officially opened in 2022, is one of several upscale locations jointly operated by Ronaldo and the renowned Portuguese hospitality group Pestana.

Other branches of the hotel chain are located in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, as well as Funchal, Madrid, and New York.

With prices ranging between €150 and €300 per night - and premium suites climbing to as high as €900 to €1,000 - the CR7 brand caters to luxury travellers looking for a blend of comfort and football-inspired flair.

Ronaldo's exploits in Saudi Arabia

While the off-field scare made headlines, Ronaldo's exploits on the pitch the previous day were equally attention-grabbing.

In a high-stakes Saudi Pro League clash, the Al-Nassr captain delivered a decisive performance, netting twice in the second half to secure a 3-1 triumph over fierce rivals Al Hilal, ESPN reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace to help Al-Nassr end their winless streak against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

His brace not only clinched a vital win in the title race but also marked a personal milestone.

With those strikes, Ronaldo reached 70 goals in the Saudi top flight, breaking into the competition’s top 10 all-time scorers.

His relentless pursuit of greatness continues, as he now stands at 932 career goals -just 68 shy of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a central figure in Al-Nassr’s ambitions.

Their chances of lifting the Saudi title hang by a thread. They are currently in third position, eight points adrift of Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad.

He would hope to guide his side to another win when they face Al Riyadh on Saturday, April 12.

Additionally, the Knights of Najd are still alive in the Asian Champions League, where they are set to face Japan’s Yokohama FC in the quarter-finals.

Inside Ronaldo's billionaire lifestyle

YEN.com.gh also reported on seven of Ronaldo's extravagant possessions, including a $79 million private jet.

Hailed as one of football’s all-time greats, the Portuguese forward has built a legacy both on and off the pitch.

