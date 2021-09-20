A brilliant lady, Aishat Dauda, emerged as the best student in her department and faculty with a CGPA of 4.86

The lady who was also awarded best-behaved student appreciated her parents for the role they played in her success

Sharing photos from her convocation ceremony, many flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations

A lady, Aishat Dauda, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her academic achievement. In a post, Aishat revealed she graduated as the overall best in her department of economics, bagging first class.

With a CGPA of 4.86, the Elizade University Graduate emerged as the best in the faculty of humanities and social sciences. The young lady said that she was really honoured to have her family at her convocation as she got several awards.

The Nigerian lady was praised for her academic achievement. Photo source: Aishat Dauda

Source: UGC

They are my rewards for hard work

Aishat added that the awards were her reward for the determination and hard work she invested while in school.

The young graduate stated that she truly appreciates the support her family gave her in achieving success. She posed with her dad in one of the photos.

Congratulatory messages pour in

At the time of writing this report, her post has over 1500 likes with hundreds of comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

