Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigeria billionaire Femi Otedola, celebrated her partner, Mr Eazi, on his 33rd birthday on July 20.

In the message, Temi expressed her gratitude for Mr Eazi’s presence in her life, saying he has inspired, supported, and shown her kindness over the past eight years.

“My entire life changed when I met you, over the last 8 years you’ve inspired me, supported me and continually shown that you are the kindest soul I’ve ever come across. I’m so excited to spend the rest of your birthdays right by your side.”

In a post on Instagram, Temi Otedola also wrote:

”Celebrating you today + every day!!! happy birthday to my forever person. my favourite person. my sooooon to be oko.”

Temi’s post also teased her fans with a hint at marriage by describing Eazi as her future husband. The term “ọkọ” means husband in Yoruba.

“All this girlfriend and boyfriend is going too far oo.. when are you guys getting married ahhhh,” one person commented.

Temi herself turned 28 on March 21. Femi Otedola took to his Instagram page to pen down a sweet message to celebrate her new age

A number of fans gushed over the adorable way Femi Otedola described Temi on her 28th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my baby angel @temiotedola Papa is so proud of you," he wrote.

Mr Eazi's girl tries fufu and palmnut soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Mr Eazi's partner eating Fufu in Accra.

The fashion icon shared a review of the meal on her TikTok, saying it was one of the best things she had ever had.

In a farewell video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Temi is seen drooling over a Ghanaian dish as she ends her visit to Ghana.

