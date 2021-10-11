GHONe TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has reacted amid malicious claims by Afia Schwar against Nana Aba Anamoah

Serwaa shows with her post that she would not let such things take her attention

Many people have applauded and admired Serwaa for the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has completely ignored Afia Schwarzenegger after the latter made some claims about her and Nana Aba Anamoah.

It appears Afia wants to create a feud between the two women with her series of videos aimed at dirtying Nana Aba.

According to her, Nana Aba gossips about Serwaa to other people, including telling them that Serwaa went to Turkey to have a body enhancement operation.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere, Afia Schwar and Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo credit: @serwaaaimihere @queenafiaschwar @thenanaaba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, Serwaa’s post on Instagram after Afia Schwar’s claims show that she would not want to pay attention to her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She shared a beautiful photo in a maxi orange dress with the caption that she stepped out to inhale some fresh air.

The photo has some of her fans, including her colleague Fella Makafui admiring her so much using lovely eyes emojis to comment.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

wyattshalheira: “wow.”

olarslim: “Just stunning my love.”

gh_finest_babes: “Keep glowing. The industry haters re hating in vain.”

adwoaloudgh: “Baby girl.”

nana.adanse: “Beautiful Serwaa.”

renes_shea_hair_food: “Beautiful.”

ategie: “Glowing Beauty.”

her_daughter.xx: “Pretty.”

Afia Schwar attacks Nana Aba

It seems Afia Schwar is on a mission to offend Nana Aba Anamoah as series of videos have her saying one bad thing or the other about the GHOne TV boss.

In one of the videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Afia has made all sorts of accusations against Nana Aba, including that she told people that Serwaa had gone to Turkey to work on her body.

Afia Schwar is not my friend

Source: Yen