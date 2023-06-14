NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong has said it is not true that Kennedy Agyapong donated $3 million to the party in the '90s

Agyepong said had that huge amount of money been donated, he and other young executives of the NPP would have heard about it

Agyepong told Peace FM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that NPP presidential hopeful is distorting history with that false claim

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has dismissed a claim by flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong that he once donated $3 million to the party.

According to Kwabena Agyepong, who is also a flagbearer hopeful, the claim by the Assin Central Member of Parliament cannot be verified.

He told Peace FM on Wednesday morning that the outspoken legislator is distorting history.

"In 1992 $3 million would have been a huge sum of money to donate to a party. It is not true. I was there at the founding of the party and I am telling you it is not true.

"It is not possible for the party to receive a donation of $3 million dollars and people like us would not hear about it. It is not true. He should stop distorting history," Kwabena Agyepong said in Twi.

“I Paid $3 million loan, bought vehicles”, Ken Agyapong claims

Ken Agyapong made the claim in January 2023 when he responded to a comment by party founder Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe had questioned Ken Agyapong's contribution to the NPP.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe had called Agyapong a noisemaker and suggested that the Assin Central MP has not done enough to warrant his desire to become the party's flagbearer.

However, Ken Agyapong told Net 2 TV, his TV station, that he has been unwavering in his support for the party since 1991.

“NPP once went for a loan of US$3million through CAL Bank. My company used eight years to pay for the loan plus interest in 1992," he recounted to demonstrate his contribution to the party.

NPP revises timetable for primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the governing NPP announced a revision to the party's timetable for the upcoming primaries.

The party has also announced August 26, 2023, to elect a final five presidential aspirants who will contest at the party's congress on November 4, 2023.

The party announced recently that the vetting of all presidential aspirants will take place on Monday, July 3 and ends on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

