Leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has been warned to shelve his presidential ambitions

The warning came from a pastor named Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie, popularly known as St. Sark

St. Sark said if Cheddar does contest the elections, he would organise a press conference to expose him

The head pastor of Open Arms Ministry, Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie, popularly known as St. Sark, has cautioned the leader of The New Force movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, to drop his presidential ambitions.

If Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, does not heed the warning, the Kumasi-based pastor said he would 'end his political career'.

Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie is warning Cheddar to abandon his presidential ambitions.

According to St. Sark, when Cheddar initially declared his intention to contest for the high office of the land, he held a press conference to warn him against his decision.

However, the man of God said Nana Kwame Bediako did not heed his caution and has since been going around the country campaigning and making political pronouncements.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, St. Sark said he was sending a last warning to Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, to shelve his political ambition for at least 10 years because he was 'too raw for the high office'.

The holy man, who claims to know more about Cheddar than what the public sees, said he would hold a press conference on August 23, 2024, to spill every secret about him.

"I know him, I know where he is coming from. I know everything about him. I'm advising him and this is a last warning [that] if he does not listen, I will hold a press conference on August 23, 2024, to end his political career. The things I would disclose would affect his life throughout," he cautioned.

"If he drops his political ambition, I would not say anything about him, but if he continues, he will hear from me on August 23. Those close to him should advise him. Those urging him on are only seeking his downfall," he added

Netizens criticise and dare Pastor St. Sark

Pastor St. Sark's comments about Freedom Jacob Caesar, whose presidential campaign seems to be giving renewed hope to the youth, criticised him and dared him to carry out his threat.

@nkrumahboateng said:

"Without any due due respect, this is not necessary. That era of fear mongering is over. If u genuinely wanna advise someone go to him as u claim u no him n stop these theatrics. Bookmarking for Aug 23 na the way we’ll drag u erh."

@Theo121 also said:

"Warning and Advice are two different words..He should know which one he’s talking about."

@ab_ogan commented:

"Is he advising him or he’s threatening him?"

Another pastor cautions Cheddar to shelve presidential ambition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet Richard Kwame Owusu had prophesied that the leader of The New Force movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, would be Ghana's president in the next eight years.

Although Nana Kwame Bediako has declared his intentions and begun campaigning to contest the December 7 presidential election, the man of God said the powers that be would ultimately force him to bow out of the race.

