President John Mahama has appointed Dr. Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, a senior official at the University for Development Studies, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

His appointment comes on the heels of the dismissal of Dr. Adam Atiku, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The dismissal followed an unannounced visit to the facility by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh in response to the death of a patient, Bavug Salim.

The patient reportedly died due to the unavailability of a functional ventilator at the hospital’s emergency department.

