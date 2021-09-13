Ghana captain Andre Ayew makes Qatari Stars League debut for Al Sadd

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has played his first competitive game for Al Sadd

The Ghana international featured as Al Sadd defeated Al Sailiya 2-0 on Sunday

Ayew joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has marked his long awaited debut for Qatari giants, Al Sadd, after featuring in their opening day victory over Al Sailiya.

The 31-year-old joined the QNB Stars League champions in the summer transfer window after leaving English Championship side, Swansea City.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration, and expressed excitement on Twitter after earning a win on his debut.

"1st game and 3 points. Happy to play my first official game for the club. Inshallah the will be more to come from us," he wrote after the game.

The defending champions started the game brightly, creating chances and after just 23 minutes, Algerian forward, Baghdad Bounedjah set up Khoukhi Boualem for the opener.

Ten minutes later, the Wolves doubled their lead after striker Rodrigo Tabata connected another assists from Bounedjah.

Ayew impressed, although, he could not find the back of the net. It was his first competitive game for the Qatari giants.

His manager, Xavi Hernandez, was delighted with the opening day victory.

“I am happy to get the first 3 points in the league. We played the first 40 minutes in an excellent way and we were the best. We controlled the match completely and managed to score two goals and created many chances," he told the club's official website.

“It is impossible to continue playing with the same pace in this weather, which affected the players and contributed to the decline in performance, especially in the second half.”

“We did not suffer in the match and we controlled it well, and came out with a clean sheet. I hope that there are no injuries among the players and we have to be fully focused in the next stage.”

Source: Yen.com.gh