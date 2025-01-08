A video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie talking about the role he played in John Mahama's election victory has gone viral

Speaking in an interview, he explained that he fasted for one year in a bid to ensure that John Mahama won the election

He also added that he was eager to ensure that John Mahama secures victory in the election so the word of the Lord would be fulfilled

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, opened up about his role in helping John Mahama win the 2024 election.

Speaking in an interview on Lawson TV, the outspoken man of God indicated that he went the extra mile to ensure that Mahama became President.

Nigel Gaisie opens up on his role in helping Mahama secure victory. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook @Jihn Dramini Mahama/Facebook

With this, he explained that he fasted for one year in a bid to ensure the prophecy about John Mahama came true.

He explained that he took the bold step to intercede on behalf of the President, indicating that anything apart from victory would have meant the word of God would not have been fulfilled.

"In 2024, I think it was a year that I was sitting on tenterhooks. For the past eight and half years, God had spoken through us, and we trusted God that what he had said would come to pass."

"If my prophecy had not come to pass, I would have had a problem, the church would have a problem, and it would have affected the prophetic word. And so, the year 2024 was not an easy year. It was a fasting year. I fasted from November 2023, to December 2024. I fasted for one year.

Nigel Gaisie explained that his decision to remain resolute in his stance that Mahama would emerge victorious in the election was mainly because he foresaw it.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nigel Gaisie's fasting

Ghanaians reacted to the video and shared their opinions on the comments made by Prophet Nigel Gaisie about John Mahama's presidential victory.

Kenneth Modestus Bakah commented:

"Good morning my prophet may God bless you and prophetic hill chapel family."

Kaa Ki Hagin wrote:

"Please how did you lose a house because of prophecy?"

Maame K Papabi added:

"Congratulations to Ghanaians for the peaceful election, transition and inauguration ceremony held yesterday. Prez John Mahama and the NDC should not forget Ghanaians are patiently waiting for them to deliver their campaign promises."

Benjamin Acheampong wrote:

"Continue with your so-called fast cos your man is empty."

Nana kofi baah added:

"Eih liar look at this stomach is it a fasting stomach?"

Mahama vows to improve healthcare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to improve Ghana's public health system in anticipation of new diseases and pandemics.

He said the effects of climate change have led to melting the snow cap and permafrost, which is releasing ancient viruses and bacteria into the atmosphere, causing diseases.

He noted that globalisation and the ease of moving from one geographical area to another have increased the rate at which diseases spread worldwide.

