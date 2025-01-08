Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has shared his toughest encounter with a player in the English Premier League

The Ghana international has been in fine form since the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign

Semenyo, who has scored five goals this season, has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Liverpool

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed the toughest defender he has encountered in the English Premier League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker is enjoying a good season under manager Andoni Iraola with the Cherries, having netted five goals and delivered two assists so far.

His performances have gained him interest from some of the big clubs in England, including Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Antoine Semenyo names Liverpool captain Virgil van Djk as toughest opponent. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his rich run of form, Semenyo shared his toughest moment in the league while disclosing the player who made life difficult for him.

According to Semenyo. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is a tough player to deal with as a striker.

“Virgil van Dijk, without a doubt. I feel like as the years have gone on he’s becoming more experienced, he’s very smart, he’s very tough to get past, I’ll tell you that," he told Stadium Astro, as quoted by TBR Football.

“He’s very big, tall, obviously as you know, but once you get close to him you know you’re going to feel the power, he’s going to push you over kind of thing.

“So I feel like he’s a very hard player to come up against and you know you’re going to be in for a tough game against him.”

Semenyo fired bland during the game between Liverpool and Bournemouth early this season at Anfield as the Cherries lost 3-0 to the Reds.

Why Liverpool want Semenyo?

Semenyo has been the main man at Vitality Park this season, stepping up since the departure of strike partner Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspurs.

His strong performances make him a handful for defenders in the league. Semenyo thrives across all positions across the frontline despite starting his career as a main target man.

Iraola has more often deployed the Ghanaian on the flanks, where his outstanding footwork, pace and strength give him the edge over lateral defenders.

Liverpool consider the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could leave at the end of the season with six months left on his current deal.

For a quick fix, the Ghanaian could move in January as Liverpool struggles to keep Italian forward Federico Chiesa fit following his move from Juventus.

Semenyo moved to the Premier League in January 2023 to join Bournemouth from Bristol City and has since been a pivotal player for the club. Semenyo has netted 14 Premier League goals, per Transfermarkt.

Semenyo nets fifth goal of the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season as AFC Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Ghana international rounded up victory after smashing home for the visitors in the second half from a cutback cross from Dango Ouattara.

Dean Huijsen opened the scoring for Bournemouth before Justin Kluivert doubled the advantage.

