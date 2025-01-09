Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, shared their experiences at president John Dramani Mahama's inauguration

In a video, Regina Daniels disclosed the various Heads of State, and prominent dignitaries she met and how her fans mobbed her and her husband

Many people spoke about the love Ghanaians showed her and her husband as they highlighted how beautiful she looked at the ceremony

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, attended the inauguration of Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama and his vice-president, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The ceremony was held at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025, and was attended by several politicians across the African continent, presidents and country representatives from Africa and overseas, as well as big names in the entertainment industry.

Regina Daniels plays Rex Gyamfi's Oseeye's song while recounting her trip to Ghana for Mahama's inauguration. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels shares her Ghana experience

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share a video summarising her trip to Ghana for the swearing-in of the country's president and vice president.

The video started with her private jet lifestyle, as she, her husband, and two sons arrived in style in the country and proceeded to the inauguration grounds, where she was mobbed by fans and met various Heads of State and prominent figures.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Nwoko noted that attending the country's presidential inauguration was a delight.

Highlighting one thing from her trip, she noted that many people were pleased with the new leadership, the Mahama administration.

She further stated that she loved Ghana and its people, as she highlighted in the video the love people showed to her upon her arrival and departure from the inauguration grounds.

In the video, her Ghanaian fans mobbed her as they tried to take a selfie with her and her husband. Personnel of the Ghana Police Service were also not an exception.

"It was a huge delight attending Ghana’s presidential inauguration. Everyone seems utterly pleased with the new leadership. Oh I love Ghana and the people 🇬🇭 ❤️."

Reactions to Regina Daniels' trip to Ghana

Ghanaians in the comment section loved Regina Daniels' choice of music for the video, hinting that she was already a Ghanaian at heart as she edited the video using Ghana's Rex Gyamfi's Oseeye.

Nigerians in the comment section highlighted the love and respect shown to their very own actress, as they applauded Ghanaians.

Below are the reactions of netizens to Regina Daniels' video:

albbyminaj said:

"That background song just did it for me 👌🏾👌🏾📌🥰🇬🇭."

oheneba_titi_dankwa said:

"Ghanaians, we appreciate you and your husband ❤️ 😘 🙌."

rachelwangari52 said:

"She is always decent ❤️, her fashion sense is top notch 🔥."

splendourvc10_official said:

"Is the former president. GEJ I saw there for me❤️❤️ I miss him."

_sorselite said:

"The way you greet the elders, you’re so respectful😍."

official_lellyko said:

"The love from Ghanaians was... No English word to describe it ❤️❤️❤️."

princessadana5 said:

"Bottomline God has blessed her with a good man who Adores her & she is happy. What else can she wish for .life is too short to settle for less. God continue to bless her marriage 🙏❤️💜."

chiago_tarot said:

"PEOPLE DON'T REALISE HOW IMPORTANT REGINA IS TO THIS MAN'S POLITICAL CAREER. MOST PEOPLE ARE CONNECTED TO HIM BECAUSE OF REGINA DANIELS. I ONLY HEARD ABOUT HIM WHEN I STARTED FOLLOWING REGINA AS AN ACTRESS.. SHE IS THE LIGHT IN HIS LIFE."

Lady slams Regina Daniels' African print dress

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was not happy about the African print dress Nigerian actress Regina Daniels wore at President John Mahama's inauguration.

In the video, the controversial Ghanaian lady explained that the African print cloth the renowned actress wore to the event symbolises bad luck, and she should not have worn it to the ceremony.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the Ghanaian lady's statements she made about Regina's African print attire.

